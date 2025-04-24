Dollar rebounds as White House seeks to ease tensions over Fed, China

NEW YORK: The US dollar staged a tentative rebound against its major peers on Wednesday on hopes of de-escalating trade tensions and as President Donald Trump backed away from threats to fire the head of the Federal Reserve, offering relief to investors.

The Wall Street Journal also reported on Wednesday that the White House was considering slashing China tariffs in an effort to de-escalate the trade war between the two countries, boosting the greenback against the euro and the Swiss franc.

Markets this week have been grappling with the notion that the Fed’s independence could be under threat after repeated verbal attacks by Trump on Chair Jerome Powell for not cutting rates since the president took office in January.

Trump appeared to back down in remarks late on Tuesday.

“I have no intention of firing him,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. “I would like to see him be a little more active in terms of his idea to lower interest rates.”

Lee Hardman, senior currency analyst at MUFG, said the “outright denial” from Trump was an encouraging signal for the markets.

Trump and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent separately suggested that there could be a de-escalation in US-China trade tensions and any trade deal with China could “substantially” cut tariffs.

Investors hastened back to the dollar, which has been hovering near three-year lows in recent weeks and whose safe-haven status had been questioned in view of Trump’s trade policies and their potential impact on the US economy.

The US dollar index rose rapidly at the start of the trading day in Asian hours, but steadied since then as market sentiment remained fragile. It was last down 0.106% at 99.46.

The euro eased 0.51% to $1.1362, pulling back from the $1.15 levels it saw earlier this week that marked a roughly 3-1/2-year high.

Surveys on Wednesday showed euro zone business growth stalling and Germany’s private sector contracting this month, hurt by service sector woes and trade-related uncertainty.

“The uncertainty and anxiety emanating from the US appears to be impacting growth in Europe more quickly and aggressively than expected,” said Kyle Chapman, FX markets analyst at Ballinger Group, in a research note.

The dollar climbed more than 1% against the yen to 143.21 in early trading and was last up 0.53% at 142.37. Against the Swiss franc, the dollar was last 0.84% stronger at 0.8257, having jumped more than 1% earlier in the Asian session.

Despite its attempted rebound, the dollar is not far off its multi-year lows against the euro and the Swiss franc and seven-month low versus the Japanese yen.

“We think this is going to be a theme going forward. We will see continued shocks that place downside pressure on the dollar, repeated walk backs to see the dollar bounce.