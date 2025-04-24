AIRLINK 178.16 Decreased By ▼ -4.55 (-2.49%)
BOP 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.92%)
CNERGY 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.49%)
CPHL 92.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-1.82%)
FCCL 45.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.1%)
FFL 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.73%)
FLYNG 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
HUBC 142.11 Decreased By ▼ -3.67 (-2.52%)
HUMNL 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.69%)
KEL 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.13%)
KOSM 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.25%)
MLCF 66.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.5%)
OGDC 214.36 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (0.51%)
PACE 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.99%)
PAEL 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-4.06%)
PIAHCLA 17.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.52%)
PIBTL 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.51%)
POWER 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.42%)
PPL 169.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.49%)
PRL 33.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-2.41%)
PTC 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.06%)
SEARL 93.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.73%)
SSGC 41.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.35%)
SYM 15.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
TELE 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.81%)
TPLP 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.4%)
TRG 66.98 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.13%)
WAVESAPP 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.61%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
YOUW 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,517 Decreased By -158.7 (-1.25%)
BR30 37,643 Decreased By -496.1 (-1.3%)
KSE100 117,226 Decreased By -1204.2 (-1.02%)
KSE30 36,020 Decreased By -383.5 (-1.05%)
Apr 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-04-24

Malaysian banking team visits Meezan Bank

Recorder Report Published 24 Apr, 2025 04:11am

KARACHI: For the first time in Pakistan’s history, a senior Malaysian banking delegation visited Meezan Bank in a landmark initiative to study its successful Islamic banking model.

The visit, which included senior officer from Malaysia’s key financial institutions, marks a historic first for Pakistan, as Meezan Bank was selected as a strategic model for the advancement of Islamic banking in Malaysia.

The delegation explored the Bank’s Shariah-compliant practices and operations with a view to replicating its success back home, further reinforcing Meezan’s position as a trailblazer in Islamic finance across the region.

The delegation, led by Association of Shariah Advisors in Islamic Finance in Malaysia (ASAS) and accompanied by Herman Hardynata Ahmad Consul General of Malaysia, comprised representatives from several key Malaysian institutions, including Bank Negara Malaysia (Central Bank of Malaysia), Bank Islam Malaysia Berhad, Bank Muamalat Malaysia Berhad, MBSB Bank Berhad, SME Bank (Small Medium Enterprise Development Bank Malaysia Berhad), and Alliance Islamic Bank Berhad. Senior management at Meezan Bank, including Irfan Siddiqui, Founding President & CEO, and Syed Amir Ali, Deputy CEO, received the delegates and acknowledged Malaysia’s ongoing efforts to promote and expand Islamic finance within the region.

With a market share approaching 25 percent in Pakistan’s Islamic banking sector, Meezan Bank is widely recognized as a benchmark in the industry. The visit will offer the Malaysian delegates with a first-hand look at the Bank’s operational framework, its implementation of various Shariah-compliant structures, and its approach to product development and innovation.

The delegation engaged in discussions with the Bank’s executive leadership, regulatory stakeholders, and Shariah scholars, gaining insights into Meezan Bank’s end-to-end Islamic banking model. Particular attention was paid to the use of trade- and partnership-based structures in its financing portfolio, a core differentiator of Meezan’s approach.

To offer a broader perspective on Pakistan’s Islamic finance ecosystem, Meezan Bank also facilitated visits to key institutions including the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Darul Uloom Karachi, and others—providing the delegation with a well-rounded understanding of the country’s regulatory, educational, and market landscape.

Datuk Ahmad Hizzad bin Baharuddin, Independent Non-Executive Director of SME Bank said that this visit to Meezan Bank is a valuable opportunity to learn, engage, and collaborate with the Islamic finance community here.

Unlike Malaysia’s central bank-driven approach, Pakistan offers a unique model led by the private sector, with Meezan at the forefront. Meezan’s diversified strategy; focus on Musharakah and trade-based structures, sparking ideas for expanding Malaysia’s market. “We see strong potential for collaboration, particularly in financial integration in areas of Sukuk, where Malaysia is a global leader. Meezan Bank’s deep-rooted Shariah-based model, and Pakistan’s growing Islamic finance demand, offer valuable insights for the broader region”, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

ISLAMIC BANKING Meezan Bank Islamic finance

Comments

200 characters

Malaysian banking team visits Meezan Bank

Trade team will be sent to Bangladesh after Eidul Azha

Property transfer: Cabinet will abolish 3-7pc FED soon

Hesco, Pesco and Fesco: PD tasked with completing sell-off homework by Q2

Economic future: Aurangzeb highlights pivotal role of private sector

Highest, income groups be taxed at higher effective rates: WB

IMF projects big increase in govt expenditure

World Bank cuts growth projection to 2.7pc

No deviation from framework: SOEs can frame own procurement rules: PPRA Board

Circular debt: Govt in talks with banks to raise Rs1.275trn

E-invoices integration: FBR sets May 1 deadline for corporate entities

Read more stories