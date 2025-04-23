AIRLINK 178.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.21 (-2.3%)
BOP 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.25%)
CNERGY 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.32%)
CPHL 92.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-2.09%)
FCCL 45.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.04%)
FFL 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.04%)
FLYNG 28.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.54%)
HUBC 141.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.28 (-2.94%)
HUMNL 12.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.53%)
KEL 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.13%)
KOSM 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.25%)
MLCF 66.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.65%)
OGDC 214.00 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.34%)
PACE 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.82%)
PAEL 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-4.06%)
PIAHCLA 17.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.96%)
PIBTL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.21%)
POWER 14.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
PPL 169.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.45%)
PRL 33.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.06%)
PTC 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.06%)
SEARL 93.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-1.62%)
SSGC 41.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.49%)
SYM 15.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.28%)
TELE 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.21%)
TPLP 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
TRG 66.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.09%)
WAVESAPP 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
YOUW 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
BR100 12,517 Decreased By -158.7 (-1.25%)
BR30 37,643 Decreased By -496.1 (-1.3%)
KSE100 117,226 Decreased By -1204.2 (-1.02%)
KSE30 36,020 Decreased By -383.5 (-1.05%)
Copper hits three-week high, buoyed easing trade tensions

Reuters Published 23 Apr, 2025 04:25pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: Copper prices scaled three-week peaks on Wednesday as worries about global trade tensions eased after U.S. President Donald Trump suggested import tariffs on top consumer China could fall.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 0.7% at $9,438 a metric ton at 1033 GMT, having reached an earlier peak of $9,481.5, the highest since April 3. It has gained more than 15% since hitting a 17-month low at $8,105 earlier this month.

Both Trump and U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent have separately suggested there could be a de-escalation in U.S.-China trade tensions and that any trade deal with China could “substantially” cut tariffs.

“The market isn’t looking at fundamentals. It’s just reacting to what Trump and other U.S. officials are saying,” a copper trader said, adding that an easing of Trump’s rhetoric against Fed Chair Jerome Powell was also helping sentiment.

Trump backed off from threats to fire Powell after days of intensifying criticisms of the central bank chief for not cutting interest rates.

“In view of the fundamental situation, we remain cautious about the further upward potential of the copper price,” Commerzbank said in a note.

Shanghai copper firms as dollar tumbles

Commerzbank cited the International Copper Study Group’s (ICSG) latest monthly bulletin showing a surplus of copper, used in the power and construction industries, in February.

“This is surprising given the fears of a shortage of copper ore, which could lead to a reduction in metal processing,” Commerzbank said.

Copper output in China, the dominant producer of refined metal, jumped 8.6% year on year in March to 1.25 million tons.

Industrial metals markets are watching surveys of purchasing managers in manufacturing for clues to demand prospects. In the euro zone the flash manufacturing PMI index showed shrinking activity in Europe.

In other metals aluminium added 1.4% to $2,413 a ton, zinc was up 1.7% to $2,639 lead rose 0.4% to $1,930, tin was little changed at $31,115 and nickel gained 0.5% at $15,755 a ton.

