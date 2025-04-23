AIRLINK 178.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.21 (-2.3%)
BOP 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.25%)
CNERGY 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.32%)
CPHL 92.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-2.09%)
FCCL 45.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.04%)
FFL 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.04%)
FLYNG 28.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.54%)
HUBC 141.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.28 (-2.94%)
HUMNL 12.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.53%)
KEL 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.13%)
KOSM 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.25%)
MLCF 66.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.65%)
OGDC 214.00 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.34%)
PACE 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.82%)
PAEL 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-4.06%)
PIAHCLA 17.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.96%)
PIBTL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.21%)
POWER 14.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
PPL 169.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.45%)
PRL 33.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.06%)
PTC 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.06%)
SEARL 93.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-1.62%)
SSGC 41.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.49%)
SYM 15.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.28%)
TELE 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.21%)
TPLP 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
TRG 66.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.09%)
WAVESAPP 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
YOUW 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
BR100 12,517 Decreased By -158.7 (-1.25%)
BR30 37,643 Decreased By -496.1 (-1.3%)
KSE100 117,226 Decreased By -1204.2 (-1.02%)
KSE30 36,020 Decreased By -383.5 (-1.05%)
Apr 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil ends higher on bargain hunting, stronger sentiment

Reuters Published 23 Apr, 2025 04:22pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures closed higher on Wednesday, supported by bargain hunting and firmer sentiment across the edible oils market.

The benchmark palm oil contract for July delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was up 69 ringgit, or 1.74%, at 4,035 ringgit ($919.55) a metric ton at the close, after it rose more than 2% earlier in the day.

“Futures are staging a technical rebound, supported by bargain hunting and firmer sentiment across the edible oil and energy complex,” said Darren Lim, commodities strategist at Singapore-based brokerage Phillip Nova.

The widening discount to soybean oil could spur demand from price-sensitive markets in the near term, he added.

India has started raising palm oil purchases after a lull of five months as a correction in prices has made the tropical oil cheaper than rival soyoil, encouraging refiners to place orders to replenish inventories, four dealers told Reuters.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract rose 1.19%, while its palm oil contract added 2.01%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) were up 0.62%.

Palm oil rises on bargain buying, stronger ringgit

Palm oil tracks the price movements of rival edible oils as it competes for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

Indonesia’s crude and refined palm oil exports dipped nearly 2% month-on-month in March, as local consumption rose due to Ramadan. However, shipments were at a four-year high in March.

The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, weakened 0.27% against the dollar, making the commodity cheaper for buyers holding foreign currencies.

Oil prices climbed more than 1% on Wednesday, extending the prior day’s gains, as investors weighed a fresh round of U.S. sanctions on Iran, a drop in U.S. crude stocks and a softer tone from President Donald Trump towards the Federal Reserve.

Higher crude oil prices make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

Palm Oil Malaysian palm oil palm oil export palm oil prices palm oil import Palm oil price Palm oil market

Comments

200 characters

Palm oil ends higher on bargain hunting, stronger sentiment

Pakistan expresses concern at loss of tourists’ lives in IIOJK firing

China says ‘door open’ to trade talks after Trump signals tariffs will fall

Barkat Frisian says to set up Rs500mn dried egg powder plant

Selling returns to PSX, KSE-100 Index down 882 points

Gold falls massive Rs11,700 per tola in Pakistan

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Attack on tourists in India’s Kashmir kills 26, injures 17, police say

Oil up more than 1% on fresh Iran sanctions, lower US crude stocks

Dollar surges then steadies as Trump backs down on Fed attacks

Govt says mulling buying more goods from US

Read more stories