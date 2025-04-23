Jordan issues tender to buy up to 120,000 T wheat, traders say

HAMBURG: Jordan’s state grain buyer has issued an international tender to buy up to 120,000 metric tons of milling wheat which can be sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Wednesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is April 29.

A new announcement had been expected by traders after Jordan purchased 60,000 tons in its previous tender for 120,000 tons of wheat on Tuesday.

Shipment in the new tender is sought in a series of possible combinations in 50,000 to 60,000 ton consignments between June 1-15, June 16-30, September 1-15 and September 16-30.

Jordan bought a total 120,000 tons for shipment in August in previous tenders in past weeks, traders said. A separate tender from Jordan for up to 120,000 tons of animal feed barley also closes on Wednesday.