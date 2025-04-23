AIRLINK 178.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.31 (-2.36%)
BOP 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.92%)
CNERGY 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.54%)
CPHL 93.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.97%)
FCCL 45.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.67%)
FFL 15.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.36%)
FLYNG 28.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
HUBC 142.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.18 (-2.18%)
HUMNL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.77%)
KEL 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.13%)
KOSM 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.11%)
MLCF 66.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.34%)
OGDC 215.03 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (0.82%)
PACE 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PAEL 45.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-3.91%)
PIAHCLA 17.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.35%)
PIBTL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.21%)
POWER 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.77%)
PPL 170.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.24%)
PRL 33.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.35%)
PTC 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.28%)
SEARL 94.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.09%)
SSGC 41.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.78%)
SYM 15.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
TELE 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.54%)
TPLP 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.1%)
TRG 67.20 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.46%)
WAVESAPP 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
YOUW 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,578 Decreased By -97.5 (-0.77%)
BR30 37,775 Decreased By -363.6 (-0.95%)
KSE100 117,485 Decreased By -945.1 (-0.8%)
KSE30 36,109 Decreased By -294.7 (-0.81%)
Markets

Jordan issues tender to buy up to 120,000 T wheat, traders say

Reuters Published 23 Apr, 2025 01:19pm

HAMBURG: Jordan’s state grain buyer has issued an international tender to buy up to 120,000 metric tons of milling wheat which can be sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Wednesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is April 29.

A new announcement had been expected by traders after Jordan purchased 60,000 tons in its previous tender for 120,000 tons of wheat on Tuesday.

EU 2024/25 soft wheat exports down 34pc

Shipment in the new tender is sought in a series of possible combinations in 50,000 to 60,000 ton consignments between June 1-15, June 16-30, September 1-15 and September 16-30.

Jordan bought a total 120,000 tons for shipment in August in previous tenders in past weeks, traders said. A separate tender from Jordan for up to 120,000 tons of animal feed barley also closes on Wednesday.

