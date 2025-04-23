EU 2024/25 soft wheat exports down 34pc

PARIS: European Union soft wheat exports since the start of the 2024/25 season in July had reached 17.17 million metric tons by April 20, compared to 16.67 million the previous week, and down 34% on a year earlier, European Commission data showed on Tuesday.

A breakdown of this season’s volumes showed Romania was still the largest EU soft wheat exporter, with 4.73 million tons so far, followed by Lithuania with 2.32 million tons, Germany with 2.13 million, France with 1.96 million tons and Latvia with 1.94 million tons.

However, the Commission said export figures for Italy were incomplete since December 2024, and for France since the beginning of the calendar year 2024. Additionally, export data for Bulgaria and Ireland were incomplete since the beginning of the marketing year 2023/24.

Competition from Black Sea supplies and a poor harvest in France have curbed EU exports this season, though the trend has been amplified by missing data.