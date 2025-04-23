AIRLINK 179.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-1.76%)
Sports

Islamabad United sign Kyle Mayers as van der Dussen’s replacement for PSL 10

Syed Ahmed Raza Published April 23, 2025 Updated April 23, 2025 12:26pm

Islamabad United has signed West Indies all-rounder Kyle Mayers as a replacement for the remainder of the 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), following the unavailability of South Africa’s Rassie van der Dussen and Australia’s Matt Short.

United had drafted the South African’s batter in Platinam category. However, van der Dussen could not join the franchise due to personal reasons.

Australia’s Alex Carey was announced as his initial replacement, but he could not join either due to domestic commitments in Australia. His team has qualified for the final of the ongoing domestic season, making his participation in PSL 10 unfeasible.

The franchise announced on Kyle Mayers will join Islamabad as replacement player as both Matt Short and Rassie van der Dussen are ruled out,“ the franchise said in a statement.

Islamabad United target back-to-back PSL titles with proven formula

“Rassie van der Dussen won’t be able to join us this season due to personal reasons. Islamabad United stands firmly with Rassie van der Dussen during this difficult time,” the franchise said.

“After discussions with Rassie, both parties have mutually agreed that he will not be participating in this season. We extend our full support to him and his family,” it added.

With both Rassie van der Dussen and Matt Short ruled out of the tournament, Islamabad United has decided to bring in one overseas replacement.

