BMW to integrate DeepSeek AI in its new vehicles in China later this year

SHANGHAI: German automaker BMW plans to start integrating artificial intelligence from Chinese startup DeepSeek in its new models in China from later this year, CEO Oliver Zipse said at the Shanghai auto show on Wednesday.

“Key advances in AI are happening here. We are strengthening AI partnerships for integration in our vehicles in China,” he said. “Starting later this year we will integrate AI integration from DeepSeek in our new vehicles in China.”