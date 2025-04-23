AIRLINK 182.71 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (1.41%)
BOP 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-8.49%)
CNERGY 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.4%)
CPHL 94.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.07%)
FCCL 46.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.52%)
FFL 16.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.74%)
FLYNG 28.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.52%)
HUBC 145.78 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.37%)
HUMNL 13.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2%)
KOSM 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.12%)
MLCF 67.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-3.08%)
OGDC 213.28 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.49%)
PACE 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
PAEL 47.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
PIAHCLA 17.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.17%)
PIBTL 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-6.24%)
POWER 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (5.32%)
PPL 170.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.09%)
PRL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.93%)
PTC 22.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.81%)
SEARL 95.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.82%)
SSGC 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-2.93%)
SYM 15.61 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (10.01%)
TELE 7.47 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.75%)
TPLP 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.01%)
TRG 66.89 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.97%)
WAVESAPP 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.82%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.5%)
YOUW 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.41%)
BR100 12,676 Decreased By -26.4 (-0.21%)
BR30 38,139 Decreased By -118.5 (-0.31%)
KSE100 118,430 Increased By 47 (0.04%)
KSE30 36,403 Increased By 8.1 (0.02%)
Apr 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

BMW to integrate DeepSeek AI in its new vehicles in China later this year

Reuters Published 23 Apr, 2025 07:52am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

SHANGHAI: German automaker BMW plans to start integrating artificial intelligence from Chinese startup DeepSeek in its new models in China from later this year, CEO Oliver Zipse said at the Shanghai auto show on Wednesday.

BMW to integrate Huawei smart-connect system into its China-made cars in 2026

“Key advances in AI are happening here. We are strengthening AI partnerships for integration in our vehicles in China,” he said. “Starting later this year we will integrate AI integration from DeepSeek in our new vehicles in China.”

China BMW AI DeepSeek CEO Oliver Zipse AI integration

Comments

200 characters

BMW to integrate DeepSeek AI in its new vehicles in China later this year

Climate change woes: PM for more global funding

KE asks Power Div for consultation on NEP

Underutilisation of MTL: report yet to be submitted to PM

Poverty rate in country to stand at 42.4pc: World Bank

Country’s GDP growth revised downward by IMF

Minister seeks details of proposed energy policies

Canals project: Sanaullah contacts Sindh political parties

Road blockades in Sindh disrupt fuel supply to upcountry

Registered persons: FBR expands scope of sales tax suspension

Space technology: PM expresses his desire to enhance ties with China

Read more stories