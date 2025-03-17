BMW to integrate Huawei smart-connect system into its China-made cars in 2026

BEIJING: BMW Group will integrate Huawei HiCar, the Chinese tech conglomerate’s car mobile app connecting devices with vehicles, into its locally produced new models in 2026, the German automaker said on Monday.

BMW is teaming up with Huawei to develop smart applications based on the Harmony operating system for drivers of its vehicles using the tech conglomerate’s devices in China, according to a company statement.

The German automaker is working with its suppliers to achieve more “cross-cycle” cooperation and “promote the deep integration of local Chinese (partners) into BMW’s global innovation system,” the statement added.