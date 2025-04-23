Magical powers of manifestation

Think and get. Visualize and succeed. Dream and deliver. These and many others are the mantras that are crux of many podcasts with successful people. Many young people love this concept of having their thoughts come true. Others dismiss it as some motivational crap. The word “manifestation” may be new but it has existed in some form or the other for a long time.

The holy books mention the mystical qualities of the prophets to have dreams that were describing their ability to see what others cannot see.

History books talk about the power of a vision driving nations towards a common goal. “I have a dream”, the famous speech by Dr Martin Luther King that changed the America forever.

The 1940 presentation of “Tasawar-e-Pakistan” by Quaid-e-Azam during the historical Qarardad-e-Pakistan speech at Minto Pak (Minar-e-Pakistan) resulted in the formation of Pakistan. Fiction is full of the “think-feel-get” cycle. In all these the common thread is the mysterious magical transition from dream to destiny.

Manifestation, in its more basic form, means to turn something from an idea into a reality. When we talk about manifesting, we are referring to using thoughts, feelings, beliefs, and actions to realize an idea into reality. However, the notion that all you have to do is to think and dream and it will happen is not true.

Manifestation has some indirect science behind it. Many people talk about visualization as a precursor for action. That is correct. Brain is a repetition machine. A constant image of something you want to do does trigger associated actions. Visualization has been shown to strengthen neural pathways in the brain, which can improve physical and cognitive performance.

Visualization has also been shown to have a positive impact on the nervous system’s response to stress. However, to assume that this is even half the battle won to reach your destiny is incorrect. Some myths that needed to be busted about manifestation are that think becomes things. Not really. There is a lot else to be done to get anywhere near that level.

Another is that as you do positive affirmations, luck starts to come your way. Manifestation is not just by chance, it is by choice. Another myth is that manifestation is about a deeper belief in what you want. This may be yes and no.

While you do need to have faith in your thoughts, it is no magic wand that will happen when the wand is true and strong. The question then rises is how to go about manifestation that takes us to the state that we wish for:

Intent comes before the content— Manifestation is more effective when the why question is answered before the what question. The motive behind the image is what drives the brain connection. Brain connects with clarity. When you have a clear reason, it drives passion. The purpose becomes transparent lending zeal to the thought process. That boosts the belief and the ability to envision more clearly. If you look at many celebrities who have a rag to riches story, you find their thoughts clear and an undying consistent intent. Jim Carrey’s transformation from a struggling actor to a Hollywood superstar provides us with several powerful lessons about the role of visualization in achieving success. Carrey did not just visualize his success once or twice, he did it every day. He carried the $10 million check with him as a constant reminder of his goal, and he regularly spent time imagining his future success. Imagineering the picture— The thought process has to be imagined, but if it is to be clear and compelling it has to be designed in detail along the way. The more the brain knows the ins and outs of the imagery, the more it gives the same messages to the body. Cristiano Ronaldo is the legendary all-time great footballer. He admits in an interview with the mental performance coach, Mauricio Torrealba, that his secret weapon to his phenomenal success is visualization and every move of it is mentally created before it is physically created. Ronaldo does not just train his body, he trains his mind. Before stepping on the pitch, he visualizes every move: scoring goals, making perfect passes, and staying calm under pressure. He practices accordingly. When you see him dominate the game, it is not luck, it is not just a dream, it is not just talent, it is mental and physical preparation. Visualization primes your brain for success and keeps you focused when it matters most. Develop and rehearse scenarios— The path from vision to execution is full of setbacks. The fact that you have thought repeatedly about your purpose of goal is no guarantee to achievement. It may take decades. It may encounter the most unexpected hurdles. It may seem impossible. That then is the test of the power of your manifestation. That then is the real trial of the depth of your belief. When you look at the big achievers, you see constant struggle and immense discipline. Their attitude is not that we have this picture in mind and we will get there but what have I not done that I need to do more. The all-time great Olympic swimming champion Michael Phelps who won 28 gold medals is an example of the most extraordinary work regime. He wanted to be prepared for everything to achieve his goal. Michael Phelps swam 13 kilometres a day, six or seven days a week – at least 80,000 meters every week. Even on Sundays and birthdays. He claims that he did it on a stretch of 735 days without break, even for Christmas. Phelps usually split his training into two sessions, spending 5-6 hours in the pool a day. His intensity and volume in training were astonishing. He would then go to Gym 3 times a week to do intense weight training. Other things like ice baths, etc., are routine for him. He would mentally envision all possibilities and impossibilities and prepared for them day after day.

Manifesting definitely provides introspection time. Self-exploration of what really drives you is important in today’s world where people are so externally focused that they just end up following whatever has the highest following in social media. But manifestation needs to be treated more as a priority aligning way of thinking rather than a wish-list indulgence. The discipline to be consistent in preparation, the focus on maintaining the effort despite the punishing setbacks, and the grit to fight the internal and external odds is what will turn the thoughts into accomplishments.

