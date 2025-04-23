AIRLINK 182.71 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (1.41%)
BOP 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-8.49%)
CNERGY 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.4%)
CPHL 94.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.07%)
FCCL 46.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.52%)
FFL 16.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.74%)
FLYNG 28.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.52%)
HUBC 145.78 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.37%)
HUMNL 13.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2%)
KOSM 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.12%)
MLCF 67.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-3.08%)
OGDC 213.28 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.49%)
PACE 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
PAEL 47.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
PIAHCLA 17.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.17%)
PIBTL 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-6.24%)
POWER 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (5.32%)
PPL 170.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.09%)
PRL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.93%)
PTC 22.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.81%)
SEARL 95.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.82%)
SSGC 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-2.93%)
SYM 15.61 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (10.01%)
TELE 7.47 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.75%)
TPLP 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.01%)
TRG 66.89 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.97%)
WAVESAPP 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.82%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.5%)
YOUW 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.41%)
BR100 12,676 Decreased By -26.4 (-0.21%)
BR30 38,139 Decreased By -118.5 (-0.31%)
KSE100 118,430 Increased By 47 (0.04%)
KSE30 36,403 Increased By 8.1 (0.02%)
Apr 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-04-23

Dollar close to multi-year lows vs euro, franc

Reuters Published 23 Apr, 2025 05:50am

NEW YORK: The dollar hovered around multi-year lows versus the euro and the Swiss franc on Tuesday as President Donald Trump’s attacks on the Federal Reserve raised concerns about the central bank’s independence.

Analysts said the dollar was left in an especially fragile state amid market concerns over the US administration’s tariffs, which could trigger a global trade war.

Doubts about Fed independence threaten the dollar’s value as a reserve currency, with analysts noting possible divestments from what many consider over-exposure to US assets.

The US currency accelerated losses after Thailand’s prime minister said trade negotiations with Washington - scheduled to begin on Wednesday - would be postponed.

Trump ramped up his criticism of Fed chief Jerome Powell on Monday, calling him a “major loser” and demanding that he lower interest rates “NOW” or risk an economic slowdown.

“The firing of Jerome Powell would be catastrophic for the US dollar and confidence in US capital markets in general,” said Adam Button, chief currency analyst at ForexLive.

“The market is hoping that sobriety prevails and that the US economy is allowed to continue to grow.”

On Friday, White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett said the president and his team were continuing to study whether they could fire Powell, who said last week the central bank can afford to be patient in judging how to set policy.

Money markets priced in a less than 10% chance of a Fed rate cut in May and 90 bps by year-end, roughly in line with the levels seen last week.

“The current worst-case scenario for the greenback is that Powell caves in and delivers an emergency rate cut, although that remains a low-probability event,” said Francesco Pesole, strategist at ING.

Barclays lifted its euro/dollar forecast to $1.15 based on the assessment of the removal of the Fed chair as a low-likelihood event, but argued that further revisions could therefore soon be needed should the situation escalate.

China on Monday accused Washington of abusing tariffs and warned countries against striking a broader economic deal with the United States at its expense.

The dollar was down 0.03% at 140.820 yen, after earlier falling below the psychological 140 level for the first time since mid-September.

The greenback rose 0.57% to 0.8138 Swiss franc, not far from the decade-low 0.8042 reached in the previous session.

The euro fell 0.38% to $1.1467, after jumping to $1.1573 on Monday for the first time since November 2021.

“Underlying dynamics differ and the yen’s rise looks more fragile than the euro’s,” said Shusuke Yamada, forex strategist at BofA Japan, after flagging that both currencies gained about 12% against the US dollar.

Dollar Dollar rate

Comments

200 characters

Dollar close to multi-year lows vs euro, franc

Climate change woes: PM for more global funding

KE asks Power Div for consultation on NEP

Underutilisation of MTL: report yet to be submitted to PM

Poverty rate in country to stand at 42.4pc: World Bank

Country’s GDP growth revised downward by IMF

Minister seeks details of proposed energy policies

Canals project: Sanaullah contacts Sindh political parties

Road blockades in Sindh disrupt fuel supply to upcountry

Registered persons: FBR expands scope of sales tax suspension

Space technology: PM expresses his desire to enhance ties with China

Read more stories