Markets Print 2025-04-23

Chicago soybeans higher, corn and wheat subdued

Reuters Published 23 Apr, 2025 05:50am

PARIS/SINGAPORE: Chicago soybean futures edged up on Tuesday while corn and wheat inched lower as broader financial markets consolidated following a day-earlier slide and the dollar held near a three-year low.

Grain traders were also assessing mixed indications on US crops, with rain in the week ahead set to bring relief for parched wheat belts but slow corn and soy planting.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.2% at $5.51-1/4 a bushel at 1122 GMT.

CBOT corn ticked down 0.3% to $4.88-3/4 a bushel, while soybeans rose 0.6% to $10.47-1/4 a bushel.

Prices of all three crops fell on Monday as investor jitters over US President Donald Trump’s renewed criticism of US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell outweighed support from a falling dollar that makes US grain cheaper for export.

