Aqib Javed defends team selection after Champions Trophy debacle

BR Web Desk Published February 26, 2025 Updated February 26, 2025 03:01pm

Pakistan’s interim head coach and selection committee member, Aqib Javed, defended the team’s selection on Wednesday after their early exit from the ICC Champions Trophy.

Hosts Pakistan were knocked out of the tournament following back-to-back losses against New Zealand and India have led to criticism., which led to fans and experts questioning the team’s selection and performance.

Speaking to the media in Rawalpindi, Javed insisted that the squad was chosen based on merit.

“This is the best team we’ve selected. Every player in the squad has performed well,” he said.

Responding to criticism about the exclusion of young player Sufyan Muqeem, Javed downplayed concerns, pointing out the player’s lack of experience.

“Some people are talking about Sufyan Muqeem, but he has only played one game,” he said.

Despite growing demands for major changes, Javed dismissed the idea of a complete team overhaul.

“We can’t just replace the whole team and bring in the Under-19 squad just because we lost,” he said, adding that knee-jerk reactions wouldn’t fix Pakistan’s cricketing problems.

Javed also highlighted the experience gap between Pakistan and India, saying it played a key role in the match.

“The Indian team has played over 1,500 ODIs, while Pakistan’s entire squad has played only around 400. Experience makes a difference in high-pressure games like India vs. Pakistan,” he said.

