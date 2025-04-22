PCB refutes former head coach’s claims

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has refuted claims made by a former head coach on the non-payment of his dues.

The PCB spokesman states that the former head coach abruptly left his position without giving a four month notice period, which was a clear breach of the contractual terms.

The coaching contract explicitly mentioned a notice period applicable to both parties, and the coach was fully aware of it, the statement adds.

It may be added that the former head coach Jason Gillespie in an interview revealed that the PCB has yet to clear his dues, four months after his resignation from the post. Gillespie had served as the head coach of the Pakistan Test side from April to December 2024.

Gillespie stint, however, was marred by internal issues, which he said contributed to his decision to step down. Appointing Mohammad Rizwan as captain without consultation was one of the many decisions that ultimately hurt the team’s cohesion.

Following Gillespie’s resignation in December 2024, former cricketer Aqib Javed was appointed the interim head coach role. However, following a string of poor performances, the PCB has recently advertised the position in search of a permanent replacement.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025