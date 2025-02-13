Turkiye’s President Erdogan wraps up two-day visit to Pakistan

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Thursday departed for Turkiye after completing his two-day visit to Pakistan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar saw off the Turkish President at the Nur Khan airbase.

The Turkish President and his wife Emine Erdogan were presented with commemorative photographic albums of their visit.

Earlier in the day, PM Shehbaz and President Erdogan signed 24 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs), protocols, and cooperation agreements across various sectors to further strengthen bilateral ties.

The Turkish president arrived in Islamabad on Thursday midnight and was received by PM Shehbaz and President Asif Ali Zardari.

President Erdogan is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including ministers and senior officials, as well as corporate leaders.

During a ceremony held in his honour at the Prime Minister’s House, the premier said that President Erdogan’s visit to Pakistan has given new heights to the brotherly ties between the two countries.

“Brotherly relations between Pakistan and Turkiye are exemplary,” the premier said, adding that Turkiye has always stood by the just cause of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The premier also reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering support for Turkiye’s right over Northern Cyprus.

President Erdogan received a guard of honour upon his arrival at the Prime Minister’s House in Islamabad.

A contingent of the armed forces presented a guard of honour to the visiting dignitary, and the national anthems of both countries were also played.

The two dignitaries co-chaired the 7th Session of the Pakistan-Turkiye High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC).

The Turkish president will also address the Pakistan-Turkiye Business and Investment Forum alongside the premier.

“The major expected outcome of the visit will be the initiation of negotiations on expansion of the Trade in Goods Agreement, the inclusion of investment, digital trade, removal of non-tariff barriers and further tariff concessions which would eventually facilitate trade and investment efforts and enhance trade beyond its current stagnation,” sources earlier told Business Recorder.

With Pakistan, Turkey has shown deep interest in further improving trade relations and has taken the stagnation trade of around $ 1.3 billion to $ 5 billion. Eventually, this initiative will increase the trade performance of both sides and may create a win-win situation for both countries, the sources added.