AIRLINK 182.70 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (1.4%)
BOP 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.14%)
CNERGY 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.82%)
CPHL 94.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.66%)
FCCL 47.02 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.07%)
FFL 16.44 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.86%)
FLYNG 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.7%)
HUBC 147.20 Increased By ▲ 1.96 (1.35%)
HUMNL 13.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
KEL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.56%)
KOSM 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
MLCF 68.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.27%)
OGDC 212.50 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.13%)
PACE 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PAEL 48.40 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.06%)
PIAHCLA 17.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.06%)
PIBTL 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.61%)
POWER 14.60 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (7.83%)
PPL 171.01 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.12%)
PRL 34.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.18%)
PTC 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.06%)
SEARL 95.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.35%)
SSGC 42.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.01%)
SYM 15.61 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (10.01%)
TELE 7.57 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.13%)
TPLP 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.03%)
TRG 65.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.44%)
WAVESAPP 9.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.26%)
YOUW 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.87%)
BR100 12,710 Increased By 7.6 (0.06%)
BR30 38,389 Increased By 131.4 (0.34%)
KSE100 118,538 Increased By 155 (0.13%)
KSE30 36,404 Increased By 8.8 (0.02%)
Apr 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China’s yuan pulls back, trade row keeps markets wary

Reuters Published 22 Apr, 2025 11:34am

SHANGHAI: China’s yuan slipped to the weakest level in a week against the dollar on Tuesday as traders remained wary about the economic risks of an escalating trade war between the world’s two biggest economies.

The focus will be on which country will prevail in the economic “resilience game”, Nanhua Futures said in a note to clients, expecting the yuan to move sideways this week.

The dollar selloff took a breather in Asian trading, renewing pressure on the yuan. But investor confidence in US assets remains fragile as President Donald Trump’s threats to fire Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell add to the market turmoil wrought by the administration’s sweeping tariff policies.

The onshore yuan was trading around 7.30 per dollar at midday, 0.2% weaker than the previous close.

The dollar index stabilised somewhat after dropping to its lowest level in three years the previous session after Trump’s unrelenting attacks on Powell sparked another rush out of US assets.

“The Fed’s independence is a cornerstone of US economic credibility,” DBS strategist Philip Wee said, explaining the dollar’s recent slide.

“Further losses cannot be ruled out if Trump’s policies undermine the credibility painstakingly rebuilt after the global financial crisis.”

China’s yuan hovers near 2-week high, tariffs in focus

China, meanwhile, is stepping up efforts to do more trade with other countries in the face of punitive US tariffs on its goods.

On Monday, China released a guideline for improving the country’s pilot free trade zones (FTZs) in an effort to further open up global two-way trade.

Beijing also announced steps to improve cross-border financial services in commercial hub Shanghai, including plans to promote cross-border yuan payment.

“The trust in the dollar as a global currency is being weakened,” Nanhua Futures analyst Zhou Ji said in a roadshow.

However, “the yuan is also under depreciation pressure against the dollar” due to the escalating trade row with Washington.

The brokerage expects the yuan to trade around 7.3 per dollar in the near term as China’s central bank continues efforts to steady the currency.

Yuan China yuan

Comments

200 characters

China’s yuan pulls back, trade row keeps markets wary

PM for deeper economic ties with UAE

Pakistan, Malaysia explore digital finance alliance

Intra-day update: Rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

US finalises tariffs on Southeast Asian solar imports

Dollar wallows near 3-year low as Trump’s attacks on Fed chief unnerve traders

BHC declares: Agri income levy falls under provincial jurisdiction

Intra-day update: KSE-100 Index faces range-bound trading

Trade, consular affairs and culture: Pakistan, UAE take big step to boost ties

Decisions, orders: Ministries’ delay ‘tactics’ draw the ire of SIFC’s EC

Authorised by AGPR: CPPA-G receives Rs148.75bn from SBP on TDS account

Read more stories