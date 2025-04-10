UBS reiterates share buyback intention despite looming capital rule changes, global uncertainty

LUCERNE: UBS Chairman Colm Kelleher reiterated the Swiss bank’s intention to repurchase shares to the tune of $3 billion in 2025, despite looming capital rule changes and global uncertainty.

“In the absence of any significant, immediate changes to the current capital regime, we remain committed to returning capital to our shareholders,” he said at the bank’s annual general meeting in Lucerne, Switzerland, on Thursday.

2025 would be a very challenging year for markets, with much uncertainty, Kelleher added.