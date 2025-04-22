AIRLINK 179.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.34%)
BOP 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.01%)
CNERGY 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
CPHL 95.55 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.34%)
FCCL 46.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
FFL 16.43 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.8%)
FLYNG 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.05%)
HUBC 147.98 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (1.89%)
HUMNL 13.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.61%)
KEL 4.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.67%)
KOSM 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.71%)
MLCF 68.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.07%)
OGDC 212.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.04%)
PACE 6.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 48.90 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.11%)
PIAHCLA 17.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.06%)
PIBTL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
POWER 13.69 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.11%)
PPL 171.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.11%)
PRL 34.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.27%)
PTC 22.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.88%)
SEARL 96.30 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.49%)
SSGC 42.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.43%)
SYM 14.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.69%)
TPLP 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
TRG 65.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.3%)
WAVESAPP 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.02%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
YOUW 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
BR100 12,724 Increased By 22.2 (0.17%)
BR30 38,381 Increased By 123.4 (0.32%)
KSE100 118,605 Increased By 221.4 (0.19%)
KSE30 36,479 Increased By 83.7 (0.23%)
Apr 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian benchmarks may open flat; banks in focus after RBI’s liquidity boost

Reuters Published 22 Apr, 2025 08:05am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Indian stocks are set to open little changed on Tuesday as the domestic central bank’s liquidity-enhancing measures are seen offsetting weak global sentiments following U.S. President Donald Trump’s unrelenting attack on the Federal Reserve.

Gift Nifty futures were trading at 24,164 as of 8:08 a.m. IST, indicating a flat start for the Nifty 50 compared with Monday’s close of 24,125.55.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) directed lenders to assign a lower-than-proposed buffer rate of 2.5% on digitally linked deposits, with a one-year compliance deadline, marking the latest in its ongoing regulatory easing.

“Our back of the envelope calculations indicate a ~2.5 trillion ($29.3 billion) to 3 trillion rupees increase in liquidity deployable, which implies a 1.4%-1.6% potential increase in credit growth for the banking system,” Macquarie said.

Bank stocks have led the benchmarks higher in the last five trading sessions on better-than-expected earnings from HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank, prospects of margin improvement after deposit rate cut and buying by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs).

Indian benchmarks log biggest five-day gains in four years as financials rally

“While valuations (of banking stocks) have expanded in the wake of the rally, they remain meaningfully below historical peak multiples, indicating limited signs of froth,” said Rohan Mandora, analyst at Equirus Securities.

FPIs bought Indian shares worth 19.7 billion rupees on Monday, as per provisional data, marking the fourth consecutive session of buying.

A softening dollar, which reduces India’s import costs and makes emerging market equities attractive for FPIs, helped attract foreign flows to India.

The dollar languished near its three-year low as U.S. President Donald Trump’s attacks on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell eroded investor confidence in the world’s largest economy.

Asian markets traded mixed after a furious flight from U.S. assets amid concerns over the Fed’s independence of the Federal Reserve undermined Wall Street and the dollar.

Indian stocks

Comments

200 characters

Indian benchmarks may open flat; banks in focus after RBI’s liquidity boost

US finalises tariffs on Southeast Asian solar imports

BHC declares: Agri income levy falls under provincial jurisdiction

Minister launches Season-2 of Uraan innovation hub

Trade, consular affairs and culture: Pakistan, UAE take big step to boost ties

Decisions, orders: Ministries’ delay ‘tactics’ draw the ire of SIFC’s EC

Authorised by AGPR: CPPA-G receives Rs148.75bn from SBP on TDS account

28 newly-appointed TIOs: MoC initiates pre-departure training programme

Telenor’s and Orion’s acquisition: CCP decision delay threatens pact: PTCL chief

Performance scheme: FBR’s low-level employees protest denial of benefits

Taxpayers irked as IRS incorrectly marks them as ‘non-active’

Read more stories