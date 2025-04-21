AIRLINK 180.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-0.67%)
BOP 11.42 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.24%)
CNERGY 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CPHL 95.23 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.03%)
FCCL 46.52 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.74%)
FFL 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.09%)
FLYNG 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.85%)
HUBC 145.24 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (1.73%)
HUMNL 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.06%)
KEL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.66%)
KOSM 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.07%)
MLCF 69.44 Increased By ▲ 3.93 (6%)
OGDC 212.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.31%)
PACE 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PAEL 47.89 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (2.77%)
PIAHCLA 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.94%)
PIBTL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
POWER 13.54 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (9.99%)
PPL 170.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.05%)
PRL 34.67 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.17%)
PTC 22.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.96%)
SEARL 95.83 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.93%)
SSGC 43.37 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.12%)
SYM 14.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.83%)
TPLP 9.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TRG 65.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
WAVESAPP 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.51%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
YOUW 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
BR100 12,702 Increased By 113.8 (0.9%)
BR30 38,258 Increased By 378.2 (1%)
KSE100 118,383 Increased By 1067.8 (0.91%)
KSE30 36,395 Increased By 278.8 (0.77%)
Apr 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian benchmarks log biggest five-day gains in four years as financials rally

Reuters Published 21 Apr, 2025 04:20pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

India’s benchmark indexes logged their biggest five-day gains since February 2021, boosted by heavyweight financials following better-than-expected earnings, while a weaker U.S. dollar further propped up investor sentiment.

The Nifty 50 gained 1.15% to 24,125.55 on Monday, while the BSE Sensex rose 1.09% to 79,408.50. In the last five sessions, the benchmarks have risen nearly 8%.

Financials, which comprise over 37% of the Nifty 50, have jumped 9.5% in five sessions and hit lifetime highs.

ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank jumped 0.2% and 1.1%, respectively, on Monday and hit fresh record highs after reporting better-than-expected earnings over the weekend.

Strong earnings from ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank lifted the banking index on Monday.

“The banking sector will lead earnings growth. It is one of the few sectors where the core business (credit growth) is growing in double digits,” said G Chokkalingam, founder of Equinomics Research.

Renewed foreign interest coupled with a decline in crude oil prices and the dollar as well as falling domestic inflation are fuelling a significant uptick in Indian equities, said Dhiraj Relli, managing director and CEO of HDFC Securities.

Financials haul Indian stocks to best week in over 4 years

There is room for further gains, Chokkalingam said, as the market capitalization of Indian stocks is still about 50 trillion rupees ($587.57 billion) away from September highs.

A weak dollar, which slid to a three-year low on Monday, is also seen strengthening the case for foreign inflows as it reduces India’s import bills and encourages investment into emerging markets.

Financial and IT stocks, which have high foreign portfolio investor exposure, contributed to more than half to the Nifty’s gains on Monday.

Among stocks, Infosys jumped 2.2% and was the biggest boost to the IT index as brokerages including JM Financials said its fiscal 2026 revenue guidance was realistic but encouraging.

The broader mid- and small-caps gained 2.5% and 2.2%, respectively.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex Indian stocks

Comments

200 characters

Indian benchmarks log biggest five-day gains in four years as financials rally

China warns countries against striking trade deals with US at its expense

Pope Francis, first Latin American pontiff, dies at 88, Vatican says

Rupee posts marginal decline against US dollar

KSE-100 Index closes over 1,000 points higher as buying persists

Meezan Bank profit down 12% to Rs22.42bn in 1QCY25

JUI-F and JI form ‘Ittehad-e-Ummat,’ announce major Palestine solidarity rally in Lahore

Gold price per tola jumps Rs8,100 to hit another record high in Pakistan

Pakistan, UAE vow to boost ties in trade, investment

New Energy Vehicles: Sazgar delays launch till March 2026; expansion scaled up

Dollar weakens on concerns about Fed’s independence under Trump

Read more stories