Aurangzeb meets IFC Regional VP

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb held a meeting with Hela Cheikhrouhou, Regional Vice President of the International Finance Corporation and her team.

Both sides explored cooperation in the areas of private sector reforms, energy transition, sound municipal finance and full employment.

The meeting reviewed the progress on Diversified Payment Rights (DPR).

The Minister appreciated the lead role of IFC in raising $2.5 billion in debt financing for Reko Diq Copper & Gold Mine Project in Balochistan.

He also emphasized that benefits under the project should accrue to the local community as well.

