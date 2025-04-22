AIRLINK 180.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-0.67%)
BOP 11.42 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.24%)
CNERGY 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CPHL 95.23 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.03%)
FCCL 46.52 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.74%)
FFL 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.09%)
FLYNG 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.85%)
HUBC 145.24 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (1.73%)
HUMNL 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.06%)
KEL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.66%)
KOSM 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.07%)
MLCF 69.44 Increased By ▲ 3.93 (6%)
OGDC 212.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.31%)
PACE 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PAEL 47.89 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (2.77%)
PIAHCLA 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.94%)
PIBTL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
POWER 13.54 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (9.99%)
PPL 170.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.05%)
PRL 34.67 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.17%)
PTC 22.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.96%)
SEARL 95.83 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.93%)
SSGC 43.37 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.12%)
SYM 14.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.83%)
TPLP 9.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TRG 65.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
WAVESAPP 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.51%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
YOUW 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
BR100 12,702 Increased By 113.8 (0.9%)
BR30 38,258 Increased By 378.2 (1%)
KSE100 118,383 Increased By 1067.8 (0.91%)
KSE30 36,395 Increased By 278.8 (0.77%)
Apr 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-04-22

Meezan Bank earns Rs22bn PAT in Q1

Recorder Report Published 22 Apr, 2025 05:55am

KARACHI: Meezan Bank (MEBL) recorded a profit after tax of Rs22.042 billion (EPS of Rs12.28) in the first quarter of this year (CY25) compared to Rs 24.942 billion in same period of last fiscal year (2024), down 11.6 percent.

According to Topline, the earnings came in line with industry expectations. Alongside the result, the bank also announced first interim cash dividend of Rs7.0 per share in 1Q2025.

Net spread earned by MEBL fell by 8 percent YoY and 15 percent QoQ to Rs62 billion in 1Q2025. This decline in spread is due to a decrease in interest rates, along with the imposition of the Minimum Deposit Rate (MDR) on the individual portfolio.

MEBL recorded provision expense of Rs1.85 billion in 1Q2025 as compared Rs263 million in 1Q2024 and Rs7.3 billion in 4Q2024.

However, other income of the bank increased by 29 percent YoY to Rs8.2 billion. The YoY uptick is due to increase in Fees & Commission income by 10 percent YoY to Rs5.5 billion and FX Income by 3.3x to Rs1.6 billion in 1Q2025.

Other expenses of the bank declined by 7percent YoY while up 9percent QoQ to Rs19.6 billion in 1Q2025, driven by the expanding branch network and the impact of inflation.

Effective tax rate of bank clocked in at 55percent in 1Q2025 compared to 52percent in 1Q2024 and 58percent in 4Q2024.On balance sheet side, Deposits grew by 11percent QoQ to Rs2.9 trillion, Investments up by 10percent QoQ to Rs2.1 trillion, while advances down by 8percent QoQ to Rs1.4 trillion in 1Q2025.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Meezan Bank PAT

Comments

200 characters

Meezan Bank earns Rs22bn PAT in Q1

BHC declares: Agri income levy falls under provincial jurisdiction

Minister launches Season-2 of Uraan innovation hub

Trade, consular affairs and culture: Pakistan, UAE take big step to boost ties

Massive turnout at expatriates’ event: The PM was all smiles

Decisions, orders: Ministries’ delay ‘tactics’ draw the ire of SIFC’s EC

Authorised by AGPR: CPPA-G receives Rs148.75bn from SBP on TDS account

28 newly-appointed TIOs: MoC initiates pre-departure training programme

Telenor’s and Orion’s acquisition: CCP decision delay threatens pact: PTCL chief

Performance scheme: FBR’s low-level employees protest denial of benefits

Taxpayers irked as IRS incorrectly marks them as ‘non-active’

Read more stories