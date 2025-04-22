AIRLINK 180.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-0.67%)
BOP 11.42 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.24%)
CNERGY 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CPHL 95.23 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.03%)
FCCL 46.52 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.74%)
FFL 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.09%)
FLYNG 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.85%)
HUBC 145.24 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (1.73%)
HUMNL 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.06%)
KEL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.66%)
KOSM 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.07%)
MLCF 69.44 Increased By ▲ 3.93 (6%)
OGDC 212.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.31%)
PACE 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PAEL 47.89 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (2.77%)
PIAHCLA 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.94%)
PIBTL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
POWER 13.54 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (9.99%)
PPL 170.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.05%)
PRL 34.67 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.17%)
PTC 22.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.96%)
SEARL 95.83 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.93%)
SSGC 43.37 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.12%)
SYM 14.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.83%)
TPLP 9.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TRG 65.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
WAVESAPP 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.51%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
YOUW 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
BR100 12,702 Increased By 113.8 (0.9%)
BR30 38,258 Increased By 378.2 (1%)
KSE100 118,383 Increased By 1067.8 (0.91%)
KSE30 36,395 Increased By 278.8 (0.77%)
Apr 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-04-22

Dollar helps Indian rupee extend winning streak

Reuters Published 22 Apr, 2025 05:55am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee extended its winning streak on Monday as the dollar remained on the defensive, with investor confidence in US assets dented by President Donald Trump’s criticism of the Federal Reserve chief.

The rupee closed at 85.1275 against the US dollar, up 0.3% on the day. The local unit touched an over two-week high of 85.0450 against the dollar earlier in the day, before paring gains.

Asian currencies rallied as well, with the Thai baht and Malaysian ringgit leading gains with a near 1% rise each. The dollar index dropped 0.8% to an over 3-year low of 97.9.

Criticism of the Federal Reserve by President Donald Trump has further dented investor confidence in US assets, already weighed down by anxiety over the impact of US trade tariffs.

“The most important thing to watch out for markets may be how the disagreement between President Trump and Fed Chair Powell could play out further, and as such also further raising concerns around US exceptionalism,” MUFG Bank said in a note.

While a weaker dollar alongside offers from foreign banks helped the rupee on Monday, bids from importers and state-run banks hurdled the currency’s gains, traders said.

Dollar bids from state-run banks also prompted traders to speculate that the Reserve Bank of India may be absorbing dollar inflows to replenish its foreign exchange reserves.

Dollar Dollar rate

Comments

200 characters

Dollar helps Indian rupee extend winning streak

BHC declares: Agri income levy falls under provincial jurisdiction

Minister launches Season-2 of Uraan innovation hub

Trade, consular affairs and culture: Pakistan, UAE take big step to boost ties

Massive turnout at expatriates’ event: The PM was all smiles

Decisions, orders: Ministries’ delay ‘tactics’ draw the ire of SIFC’s EC

Authorised by AGPR: CPPA-G receives Rs148.75bn from SBP on TDS account

28 newly-appointed TIOs: MoC initiates pre-departure training programme

Telenor’s and Orion’s acquisition: CCP decision delay threatens pact: PTCL chief

Performance scheme: FBR’s low-level employees protest denial of benefits

Taxpayers irked as IRS incorrectly marks them as ‘non-active’

Read more stories