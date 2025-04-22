AIRLINK 180.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-0.67%)
Pakistan

Senate session today: 16-point agenda issued

Sardar Sikander Shaheen Published 22 Apr, 2025 05:55am

ISLAMABAD: A 16-point business agenda has been issued as the Upper House of the Parliament to begin its 349th session from Tuesday (today).

The question hour, presentation of reports, special reports, calling attention notices and a motion of thanks are part of the agenda for the Senate’s today’s meeting, as issued by the Senate Secretariat.

The Senate’s last meeting or 348th session was held on 15th April.

The one-day meeting was held as condolence references for the late Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Taj Haider and former senator Professor Khurshid from Jamaat-e-Islami (JI)—both of whom passed away earlier this month.

Prior to the last Senate session, the House Business Advisory Committee (HBAC) of the Upper House of the Parliament, presided over by Chairman Senate Yousaf Raza Gilani, had decided that the 348th session would continue for two weeks.

Later, however, it was decided to hold one-day session in which resolutions were passed to pay homage to PPP and JI senators before the Senate was prorogued.

The 349th session would be Senate’s second session in the new or ongoing 23rd parliamentary year. The last or 22nd parliamentary year had started on 12th March last year and ended on 11th March this year.

