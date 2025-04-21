AIRLINK 181.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-1.3%)
Pakistan Print 2025-04-21

PDP suggests plantation drive to face heat waves

Recorder Report Published 21 Apr, 2025 05:42am

KARACHI: Expressing concern over changed weather pattern in the country, particularly early heat wave in Karachi, Pasban Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman Altaf Shakoor here Sunday warned that more intense heat waves are ahead if an aggressive tree plantation drive is not carried out on urgent basis.

Government doesn’t seem ready to handle heat wave emergency. Lives are precious and can be saved if government shows some responsible behaviour. How long NGOs will provide coverage to had governance?

He said in 2015 thousands of people died in Karachi in a major heat wave, but the government and society didn’t learn any lesson. He said ten years have already passed to that tragedy but no solid action is taken to increase tree cover in Karachi. He said the megacity needs millions of new trees and steps should be taken at the government and community level without wasting more time.

He said urban forestry is the answer to this challenge as a large number of trees could be planted under forestry model. He said Lyari and Malir Rivers and long beach of Karachi are ideal places for urban forestry. He said rooftop greenery is another solution to this issue. He said we should adopt the Singapore model of rooftop plantation, where every building is required to ensure rooftop greenery.

Altaf Shakoor said growing pollution is also playing a role in climate change including heat wave. Smoke from factories and old road unfit vehicles must be controlled. He said the government has to play a pivotal role in this regard.

The environmental control agencies and departments should be purged from corruption so that they could discharge their duties without fear or favour. He said in fact every government department needs honest officials and corruption at every level of bureaucracy is eroding our society. He said we should also improve our healthcare sector to deal with sudden emergencies like heat waves.

He said the government hospitals paint the picture of bad governance and corruption. He said doctors and paramedics don’t attend duty regularly. Medicines are sold in market and mostly medical and lab equipment are not kept in working order to facilitate private laboratories and institutions. He said the ministers and government officers themselves don’t go to the government hospitals for their own treatment or treatment of their families. He said the government itself is responsible for this sad state of affairs.

He said that heat waves, droughts and intense flooding are the result of climate change and environmental degrading plays a crucial role in it. He said the government and society must play their role to cope with the situation to save lives and health of citizens.

