AIRLINK 181.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-1.3%)
BOP 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.8%)
CNERGY 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CPHL 94.26 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-2.26%)
FCCL 46.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FFL 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.57%)
FLYNG 28.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
HUBC 142.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 13.24 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.85%)
KEL 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.03%)
KOSM 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
MLCF 65.51 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.46%)
OGDC 212.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.56%)
PACE 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.34%)
PAEL 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.89%)
PIAHCLA 18.17 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (6.32%)
PIBTL 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.73%)
POWER 12.31 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.57%)
PPL 170.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.49%)
PRL 34.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.72%)
PTC 22.86 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.1%)
SEARL 94.95 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (2.2%)
SSGC 42.47 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (4.02%)
SYM 14.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TELE 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.96%)
TPLP 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1%)
TRG 65.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.65%)
WAVESAPP 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.76%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
BR100 12,588 Increased By 72.3 (0.58%)
BR30 37,879 Decreased By -72.9 (-0.19%)
KSE100 117,316 Increased By 414.5 (0.35%)
KSE30 36,116 Increased By 183.7 (0.51%)
Apr 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-04-20

Megacity braces for heatwave

Recorder Report Published 20 Apr, 2025 02:50am

KARACHI: The megacity is set to face a severe heatwave, with the Met Office on Saturday warning of daytime temperatures rising from 4 Celsius to 6 Celsius above normal across the division.

The scorching conditions, expected to persist until April 23, could see maximum temperatures climb to 41 Celsius by Sunday and Monday, raising health risks for vulnerable populations.

The megacity’s weather will transition from 35–37 Celsius on Saturday to 39–41 Celsius over the next two days, with night time lows hovering around 25–27 Celsius. Humidity levels will drop sharply in the evenings to 15–25 percent, intensifying the dry arid conditions.

Authorities have urged residents, particularly children, seniors, and individuals with chronic illnesses, to avoid direct sunlight during peak hours from 11 am to 4 pm.

The Met emphasised hydration, lightweight clothing, and the use of protective gear like hats and sunscreen. Symptoms such as dizziness, nausea, or headaches should be treated as potential signs of heat exhaustion, requiring immediate medical attention.

As Karachi navigates this extreme weather, residents are urged to stay informed through official updates and prioritise safety measures to mitigate the risks of the blistering heat.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Karachi weather weather forecast Heatwave

Comments

200 characters

Megacity braces for heatwave

MoMA starts work on Karachi-Djibouti maritime trade corridor

Economy improving, says Jam

Aurangzeb leaves for US to attend IMF, WB meetings

Mines & minerals, IT and farming: PM invites investors to explore vast opportunities

Transfer of power complex to GoP: No post-Dec 31, 2024 liability, Rousch warns NPPMCL

IHC extends GST zero-rating to condensate oil

Afghanistan and Pakistan take step against terrorism

SCBA opposes canal project

Raast processes over 892m transactions

Provincial taxpayers: FBR has ‘rolled out Single Sales Tax Portal’

Read more stories