Megacity braces for heatwave

KARACHI: The megacity is set to face a severe heatwave, with the Met Office on Saturday warning of daytime temperatures rising from 4 Celsius to 6 Celsius above normal across the division.

The scorching conditions, expected to persist until April 23, could see maximum temperatures climb to 41 Celsius by Sunday and Monday, raising health risks for vulnerable populations.

The megacity’s weather will transition from 35–37 Celsius on Saturday to 39–41 Celsius over the next two days, with night time lows hovering around 25–27 Celsius. Humidity levels will drop sharply in the evenings to 15–25 percent, intensifying the dry arid conditions.

Authorities have urged residents, particularly children, seniors, and individuals with chronic illnesses, to avoid direct sunlight during peak hours from 11 am to 4 pm.

The Met emphasised hydration, lightweight clothing, and the use of protective gear like hats and sunscreen. Symptoms such as dizziness, nausea, or headaches should be treated as potential signs of heat exhaustion, requiring immediate medical attention.

As Karachi navigates this extreme weather, residents are urged to stay informed through official updates and prioritise safety measures to mitigate the risks of the blistering heat.

