Apr 21, 2025
World

China’s foreign minister calls on Indonesia to oppose unilateralism

Reuters Published 21 Apr, 2025 11:24am

BEIJING: China’s foreign minister said on Monday that China and Indonesia should oppose “any form” of unilateralism and trade protectionism at a press conference on Monday.

The two sides should jointly accelerate regional economic integration and maintain the stability of industrial chain and supply chain, China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi said.

China will ‘play along to the end’ with US: Wang Yi

The press conference came after Wang and China’s Defence Minister Dong Jun chaired a meeting with their Indonesian counterparts in Beijing on Monday.

Comments

