Pakistan Print 2025-04-21

Financial aid for films production: CM Maryam constitutes 8-member body

Safdar Rasheed Published 21 Apr, 2025 05:42am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed the authorities concerned to establish Punjab’s first film city, film studio, post-production lab, and Pakistan’s first film school.

She directed them to allocate space for the film city, film studio, and post-production lab in ’Nawaz Sharif IT City.“ She also reviewed the progress made so far on other measures including the design.

Chief Minister also constituted an 08-member committee to provide financial assistance for the production of films, in order to revive the film industry. A notification in this regard has been issued after the formal approval of provincial cabinet. The committee will issue grants to filmmakers to promote film industry in Punjab.

Punjab’s senior provincial minister Marriyum Aurangzeb is convener of the said committee, while Information Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari, Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman, and Minister for Human Rights & Minority Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora are members of the committee.

Provincial Secretary Information Tahir Raza Hamdani, Secretary Planning Asif Tufail, Secretary Finance Mujahid Sherdil and Secretary Tourism Farid Ahmed Tarar are also included in the committee.

The committee will review applications of filmmakers and film production companies, besides reviewing production of the new films and scripts of incomplete films. The committee will also decide on matters related to fund management, eligibility criteria, and box office incentives.

It will be authorised to form sub-committees on any further issue. First meeting of the committee was held under the chairmanship of Madam Marriyum Aurangzeb, in which important decisions were taken to implement the vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

