Ostapenko eases past Alexandrova into Stuttgart final

STUTTGART: Latvian Jelena Ostapenko cruised through her semi-final against Ekaterina Alexandrova at the Stuttgart WTA on Sunday, winning in straight sets to make Monday’s final.

World number 24 Ostapenko won 6-4, 6-4 and will play the winner of Sunday’s other semi between world number one Aryna Sabalenka and Jasmine Paolini.

The final is Ostapenko’s first on clay since she won the French Open in 2017.

“I always knew my game was there”, Ostapenko said after making the 24th final of her career.

“I always believed in myself and that’s the most important thing. I believe I can beat everyone”.

Ostapenko made the semi-finals after an impressive, three-set win over world number two Iga Swiatek, who boasted an 11-1 record on the Stuttgart clay before her elimination on Saturday.

Now considered more of a doubles specialist, this is Ostapenko’s second singles final of the season after the Qatar Open in February, where she lost to American Amanda Anisimova.

The defeat means Alexandrova’s underdog run in Stuttgart came to an end. The Russian, ranked 22nd in the world, arrived in the semis after beating American world number three Jessica Pegula and rising teenage star Mirra Andreeva, both in straight sets.

Ostapenko’s win means she now holds a 6-5 record in 11 career meetings with Alexandrova.

Sabalenka faces Paolini hoping to finally break through in Stuttgart, where she lost three times in the final in a row between 2021 and 2023.

The Belarusian can take inspiration that Swiatek, who twice beat her in the final, has already been sent packing from the tournament.