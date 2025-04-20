AIRLINK 181.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-1.3%)
Bangladesh edge West Indies to seal final spot at ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

  • Pakistan, Bangladesh are the two teams to qualify for World Cup
BR Web Desk Published April 20, 2025 Updated April 20, 2025 01:09pm

Bangladesh secured the eighth and final berth at the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 after narrowly edging out West Indies on net run rate, despite both sides finishing with identical win-loss records at the conclusion of the Qualifier round in Lahore on Saturday.

It was heartbreak for the West Indies, who produced a blistering six-wicket win over Thailand at Gaddafi Stadium, chasing down a target of 167 in just 10.5 overs.

The Caribbean side needed to achieve the target in 10.1 overs or fewer to leapfrog Bangladesh on net run rate but ultimately fell just short, finishing with +0.626 to Bangladesh’s +0.639.

Both teams ended the six-team Qualifier event with three wins and two losses each, collecting six points apiece.

Women’s cricket team eyeing ‘Cricket World Cup’

Pakistan continue unbeaten run

Earlier in the day, Bangladesh were comprehensively beaten by Pakistan at LCCA Ground.

Pakistan chased down the 179-run target in 39.4 overs to register a seven-wicket win and remain unbeaten in the tournament. However, the margin wasn’t enough to deny Bangladesh qualification.

In their final fixture, West Indies opted to bowl first and dismissed Thailand for 166 in 46.1 overs, thanks largely to a superb 4-20 spell from leg-spinner Afy Fletcher.

In response, captain Hayley Matthews led a ferocious assault, smashing 70 off just 29 balls with 11 fours and two sixes.

Matthews and Qiana Joseph (26 off 12) added 81 runs in just 5.3 overs for the opening stand.

Chinelle Henry kept the momentum going with a rapid 48 off 17 balls, including five sixes and three fours, but West Indies fell agonisingly short of the timing required to qualify.

Matthews was named player of the match for her explosive knock.

With Pakistan and Bangladesh joining the six automatic qualifiers — Australia, England, India, South Africa, New Zealand, and hosts Sri Lanka — the lineup for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 is now complete.

