Apr 19, 2025
Sports Print 2025-04-19

Women’s cricket team eyeing ‘Cricket World Cup’

Muhammad Saleem Published April 19, 2025 Updated April 19, 2025 07:11am

LAHORE: After qualifying for the Women’s Cricket World Cup, Pakistan women’s cricket team has focused its attention on mega event.

Pakistan Women’s cricket team skipper Fatima Sana gave credit to the team tireless efforts and strategic execution for qualifying for the women’s cricket World Cup.

Fatima Sana said, “I led from the front, and with Allah’s help, we have qualified for the World Cup. Now, we focused on the mega event.”

About her journey, she acknowledged the vital role of bowling coach Junaid Khan in sharpening her reverse swing. She added that presence of two pacers in the team she herself and Diana Baig has added new depth to the squad’s bowling attack.

Sana said, “It’s not just spinners taking wickets anymore, fast bowlers are making their mark too.” She emphasised the need for high-level series ahead of the World Cup, urging for fixtures against Australia, England, and other strong sides. “We want these matches to prepare better. It’s now up to the PCB to organise them,” she added.

Fatima Sana Pakistan women cricket team Women cricket team Women’s Cricket World Cup

