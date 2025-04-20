CJP to lead delegation at SCO judicial moot in China

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi will lead a delegation at SCO Judicial Conference in China, and will hold bilateral engagements with Iranian Chief Justice and President of the Constitutional Court of Türkiye. CJP Yahya Afridi will head a distinguished delegation to the 20th Conference of Chief Justices of the Supreme Courts of SCO Member States, scheduled in Hangzhou, China, from April 22 to 26, 2025.

Justice Yahya will be accompanying Justice Aminuddin Khan, Justice Shahid Waheed, and two judges of the district judiciary: Zafar Jan District and Sessions Judge Gwadar, the remotest district of Balochistan, and Nadia Gul Wazir, Senior Civil Judge District Lakki Marwat, a remote district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Their participation underscores the CJP commitment of inclusivity within the judicial system as well ownership of judicial officers performing duty at way off places.

During this significant event, an important Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is expected to be signed between the Supreme Court of Pakistan and the Supreme People’s Court of China. This MoU aims to significantly enhance bilateral judicial cooperation by establishing institutional linkages, facilitating capacity-building initiatives, and promoting knowledge exchange in critical areas, including international commercial law, arbitration, cybercrime, financial crime, climate change litigation, and judicial technology integration.

Moreover, the MoU seeks to deepen collaboration in dispute resolution, recognition and enforcement of judicial decisions, and mutual legal assistance in civil matters, reaffirming the shared commitment of both nations towards judicial independence, sovereignty, and adherence to the rule of law. Justice Shahid Waheed will deliver a keynote speech titled “Judicial Application of Artificial Intelligence,” highlighting AI’s transformative potential to enhance judicial efficiency, transparency, and accessibility.

