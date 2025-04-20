AIRLINK 181.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-1.3%)
BOP 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.8%)
CNERGY 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CPHL 94.26 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-2.26%)
FCCL 46.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FFL 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.57%)
FLYNG 28.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
HUBC 142.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 13.24 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.85%)
KEL 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.03%)
KOSM 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
MLCF 65.51 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.46%)
OGDC 212.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.56%)
PACE 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.34%)
PAEL 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.89%)
PIAHCLA 18.17 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (6.32%)
PIBTL 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.73%)
POWER 12.31 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.57%)
PPL 170.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.49%)
PRL 34.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.72%)
PTC 22.86 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.1%)
SEARL 94.95 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (2.2%)
SSGC 42.47 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (4.02%)
SYM 14.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TELE 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.96%)
TPLP 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1%)
TRG 65.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.65%)
WAVESAPP 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.76%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
BR100 12,588 Increased By 72.3 (0.58%)
BR30 37,879 Decreased By -72.9 (-0.19%)
KSE100 117,316 Increased By 414.5 (0.35%)
KSE30 36,116 Increased By 183.7 (0.51%)
Apr 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-04-20

CJP to lead delegation at SCO judicial moot in China

Terence J Sigamony Published 20 Apr, 2025 02:50am

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi will lead a delegation at SCO Judicial Conference in China, and will hold bilateral engagements with Iranian Chief Justice and President of the Constitutional Court of Türkiye. CJP Yahya Afridi will head a distinguished delegation to the 20th Conference of Chief Justices of the Supreme Courts of SCO Member States, scheduled in Hangzhou, China, from April 22 to 26, 2025.

Justice Yahya will be accompanying Justice Aminuddin Khan, Justice Shahid Waheed, and two judges of the district judiciary: Zafar Jan District and Sessions Judge Gwadar, the remotest district of Balochistan, and Nadia Gul Wazir, Senior Civil Judge District Lakki Marwat, a remote district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Their participation underscores the CJP commitment of inclusivity within the judicial system as well ownership of judicial officers performing duty at way off places.

During this significant event, an important Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is expected to be signed between the Supreme Court of Pakistan and the Supreme People’s Court of China. This MoU aims to significantly enhance bilateral judicial cooperation by establishing institutional linkages, facilitating capacity-building initiatives, and promoting knowledge exchange in critical areas, including international commercial law, arbitration, cybercrime, financial crime, climate change litigation, and judicial technology integration.

CJP emphasises digitalisation of court processes

Moreover, the MoU seeks to deepen collaboration in dispute resolution, recognition and enforcement of judicial decisions, and mutual legal assistance in civil matters, reaffirming the shared commitment of both nations towards judicial independence, sovereignty, and adherence to the rule of law. Justice Shahid Waheed will deliver a keynote speech titled “Judicial Application of Artificial Intelligence,” highlighting AI’s transformative potential to enhance judicial efficiency, transparency, and accessibility.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

China SCO Chief Justice Yahya Afridi

Comments

200 characters

CJP to lead delegation at SCO judicial moot in China

MoMA starts work on Karachi-Djibouti maritime trade corridor

Economy improving, says Jam

Aurangzeb leaves for US to attend IMF, WB meetings

Mines & minerals, IT and farming: PM invites investors to explore vast opportunities

Transfer of power complex to GoP: No post-Dec 31, 2024 liability, Rousch warns NPPMCL

IHC extends GST zero-rating to condensate oil

Afghanistan and Pakistan take step against terrorism

SCBA opposes canal project

Raast processes over 892m transactions

Provincial taxpayers: FBR has ‘rolled out Single Sales Tax Portal’

Read more stories