CJP emphasises digitalisation of court processes

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi emphasised the digitalisation of court processes, enhanced accessibility, streamlined procedures, accountability, and increased transparency in judicial operations.

In an effort to improve service delivery and expand access to justice, the CJP Yahya Afridi on Tuesday held an interactive session with the heads of various sections of the Supreme Court at the SC building in Islamabad.

During the session, the chief justice reviewed the ongoing reforms. He noted that the reforms aim not only to reduce case pendency but also to ensure that litigants receive timely and effective justice. He stressed that litigants, as the core stakeholders of the justice system, deserve the utmost respect, reinforcing the institution’s commitment to justice and its positive public image.

The session was attended by Registrar of the Supreme Court Muhammad Salim Khan, prominent development expert Sher Shah, Federal Judicial Academy DG Hayat Ali Shah and Law and Justice Commission (LJCP) Secretary Syeda Tanzeela Sabahat.

The session highlighted significant milestones achieved to date, including the successful implementation of the E-Filing system. In addition, the IT Directorate presented progress updates on the integration of digital technologies and the establishment of mechanisms designed to further enhance the accessibility and transparency of the judicial process.

Last week, the chief justice had launched Anti-Corruption Hotline to address complaints directly related to the Supreme Court of Pakistan. This includes only corrupt practices concerning its officials, administrative processes, case fixation, certified copies, and other institutional matters. Complaints beyond the mandate shall not be entertained and responded through this platform.

CJP Yahya Afridi’s focus on judicial reforms aims to address the ongoing backlog and modernise the justice system. Key reforms include the introduction of advanced information technology, such as the e-Affidavit system to streamline filing processes and reduce delays, and a Case Management System that allows litigants and lawyers to access certified copies instantly.

By March 25, 2025, the pending cases in Supreme Court are 55,889.

According to the office of the registrar, 27,312 cases were fixed and 12,109 disposed of between 28 October 2024 and 7 March 2025 while 7,370 new cases were instituted in the same period.

