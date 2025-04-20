AIRLINK 181.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-1.3%)
KP advisor raises questions on IMF talks

Recorder Report Published 20 Apr, 2025 02:50am

PESHAWAR: Advisor to KP on Finance and Inter-Provincial Coordination Muzzammil Aslam has raised serious concerns over the federal government’s handling of its dealings with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Aslam has highlighted that while the IMF mission concluded its review on March 24, 2025, nearly three weeks have passed without any official announcement regarding the approval of the review by the IMF board or the disbursement of the next tranche of the loan.

He questioned the reasons behind the delay, particularly in light of ongoing negotiations between the government and the IMF regarding a new climate resilience-related fund. Aslam also sought clarity on why the government is attempting to manage two separate loan arrangements simultaneously.

The Advisor expressed apprehension that the government’s reluctance to reduce fuel prices may be due to IMF concerns over revenue shortfalls. He speculated whether the IMF is awaiting the release of figures from the upcoming federal budget before making further commitments.

In a sharp critique of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Aslam said the Prime Minister treats the acquisition of loans as a major achievement, terming it as disgraceful. He further criticized the practice of celebrating loan agreements, pointing out that several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) signed by the Prime Minister has yet to materialize.

Shehbaz Sharif IMF Muzzammil Aslam IMF and Pakistan

