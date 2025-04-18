Gold price per tola decreases Rs300 in Pakistan

After hitting record high in the previous session, gold prices decreased in the local market. In Pakistan, gold price per tola reached Rs349,700 after it shed Rs300 on Friday.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs299,811 after it registered a decline of Rs257, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Thursday, gold price per tola hit Rs350,000 for the first time in history.

The international rate of gold also declined on Friday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $3,326 per ounce (with a premium of $20), an decrease of $3 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver price increased by Rs16 to settle at Rs3,417 per tola.