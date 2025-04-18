AIRLINK 181.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-1.04%)
BOP 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.8%)
CNERGY 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CPHL 94.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-2.22%)
FCCL 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.28%)
FFL 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.57%)
FLYNG 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.92%)
HUBC 142.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.38%)
HUMNL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.15%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.58%)
KOSM 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
MLCF 65.50 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.44%)
OGDC 213.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.5%)
PACE 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.84%)
PAEL 46.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.13%)
PIAHCLA 18.28 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (6.96%)
PIBTL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.82%)
POWER 12.34 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.82%)
PPL 171.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.43%)
PRL 34.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.61%)
PTC 22.82 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.92%)
SEARL 95.25 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (2.52%)
SSGC 42.32 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (3.65%)
SYM 14.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.63%)
TELE 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
TPLP 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.9%)
TRG 65.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.73%)
WAVESAPP 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.07%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
BR100 12,588 Increased By 72.3 (0.58%)
BR30 37,879 Decreased By -72.9 (-0.19%)
KSE100 117,316 Increased By 414.5 (0.35%)
KSE30 36,116 Increased By 183.7 (0.51%)
Apr 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold price per tola decreases Rs300 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 18 Apr, 2025 06:33pm

After hitting record high in the previous session, gold prices decreased in the local market. In Pakistan, gold price per tola reached Rs349,700 after it shed Rs300 on Friday.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs299,811 after it registered a decline of Rs257, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Thursday, gold price per tola hit Rs350,000 for the first time in history.

The international rate of gold also declined on Friday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $3,326 per ounce (with a premium of $20), an decrease of $3 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver price increased by Rs16 to settle at Rs3,417 per tola.

Gold Gold Prices Pakistan Gold Rates gold market US gold gold price gold rates bullion commodity prices Gold trade gold rate gold markets US gold prices US gold rates Global Gold prices gold prices in Pakistan gold per tola US gold price Asia Gold price gold rates in Pakistan global market gold prices asian gold global market gold price international gold rate gold per 10 gram gold in Pakistan global gold rates Pakistan gold rate gold price per tola gold commodity Global gold price local gold prices gold reserves Gold prices today gold rates today Pakistan gold prices Gold Prices in Pakistan Today

Comments

200 characters

Gold price per tola decreases Rs300 in Pakistan

US threatens to withdraw from Ukraine talks if no progress

Pakistan’s enemies scared of economic achievements: PM Shehbaz

Rupee posts marginal decline against US dollar

NDMA issues extreme weather alert for Punjab, Islamabad, northern region

FM Dar to leave for much-awaited visit to Kabul on Saturday: FO

KSE-100 ends 414 points higher as buying persists

US strike on Yemen fuel port kills at least 38, Houthi media say

Karachi port operations paralysed as transporters’ strike enters 4th day

Cargo throughput charges: Islamabad airport collects Rs72.3mn in March 2025

Trump signals tit-for-tat China tariffs may be near end; TikTok deal on ice

Read more stories