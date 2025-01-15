$25bn IT exports target: PM directs authorities to boost the IT base

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday expressed satisfaction over the steps being taken to boost Information Technology (IT) exports to $25 billion in next five years and directed authorities concerned to enhance IT infrastructure to meet the target.

The prime minister while chairing a meeting regarding the IT sector, directed concerned authorities to further simplify the current Right of Way rules to promote broadband services through fiber optics in the country.

He also issued directions to provide the youth with IT training as per international standards so that they could easily get jobs abroad.

In order to attract foreign investment, he also directed the facilitation in visa issuance for businessmen interested in investing in Pakistan’s IT sector.

On the recommendation of Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), he directed to issue visas within 24 hours for foreign businessmen seeking services from Pakistani IT companies.

He also called for the formulation of a strategy for the marketing of Pakistan’s IT sector internationally.

During the meeting, the prime minister was briefed on measures taken to increase IT exports to $25 billion.

The meeting was told that efforts are being made to ensure public access to smartphones, expand broadband services to more areas, improve internet speed and achieve other goals.

The current number of 1.4 million freelancers in the country will be increased to two million over the next two years, the briefing revealed.

By June 2025, over 300,000 individuals will be trained under the Digi Skills programme, and this number will be raised to 900,000 in the subsequent two years.

