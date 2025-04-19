AIRLINK 181.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-1.04%)
BOP 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.8%)
CNERGY 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CPHL 94.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-2.22%)
FCCL 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.28%)
FFL 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.57%)
FLYNG 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.92%)
HUBC 142.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.38%)
HUMNL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.15%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.58%)
KOSM 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
MLCF 65.50 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.44%)
OGDC 213.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.5%)
PACE 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.84%)
PAEL 46.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.13%)
PIAHCLA 18.28 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (6.96%)
PIBTL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.82%)
POWER 12.34 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.82%)
PPL 171.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.43%)
PRL 34.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.61%)
PTC 22.82 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.92%)
SEARL 95.25 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (2.52%)
SSGC 42.32 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (3.65%)
SYM 14.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.63%)
TELE 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
TPLP 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.9%)
TRG 65.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.73%)
WAVESAPP 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.07%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
BR100 12,588 Increased By 72.3 (0.58%)
BR30 37,879 Decreased By -72.9 (-0.19%)
KSE100 117,316 Increased By 414.5 (0.35%)
KSE30 36,116 Increased By 183.7 (0.51%)
Apr 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-04-19

Weekly SPI decreases 0.69pc

Obaid Abrar Published 19 Apr, 2025 05:45am

ISLAMABAD: The SPI for the current week ended on April 17, 2025 decreased by 0.69percent.

Major decrease is observed in the prices of tomatoes (22.77 percent), chicken (11.05 percent), onions (9.82 percent), garlic (8.85 percent), wheat flour (2.37 percent), potatoes (2.18 percent), mustard oil (0.95 percent), LPG (0.89 percent) and vegetable ghee 1kg (0.68 percent), says Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The year-on-year trend depicts a decrease of 2.72 percent, onions (73.63 percent), tomatoes (52.75 percent), wheat flour (30.14 percent), garlic (28.94 percent), potatoes (20.92 percent), chilli powder (18.94 percent), tea Lipton (16.98 percent), chicken (15.17 percent), petrol (13.24 percent), electricity charges for Q1 (12.66 percent) and diesel (10.85 percent), while major increase is observed in the prices of ladies sandal (55.62 percent), moong (27.21 percent), powdered milk (24.71 percent), pulse gram (21.00 percent), beef (19.06 percent), sugar (17.14 percent), vegetable ghee 2.5kg (15.75 percent), vegetable ghee 1kg (15.43 percent), cooked daal (13.40 percent), firewood (10.49 percent), shirting (10.28 percent) and lawn printed (10.26 percent).

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 16 (31.37 percent) items increased, 18 (35.29 percent) items decreased and 17 (33.34 percent) items remained stable.

The SPI for the consumption group up to Rs17,732, Rs17,732-Rs22,888, Rs22,889-Rs29,517, Rs29,518-Rs44,175 and above Rs44,175 decreased by 0.80 percent, 0.80 percent, 0.72 percent, 0.73 percent and 0.64 percent respectively.

The items prices of which increased include; lawn printed (2.90 percent), LPG (1.53 percent), bananas (1.45 percent), long cloth (1.23 percent), bread (0.55 percent), cigarettes (0.27 percent), beef (0.25 percent), curd (0.24 percent) and salt powder (0.03 percent).

The items prices of which decreased during the period under review include, tomatoes 1kg 22.77 percent, chicken farm broiler (live) 1kg 11.05 percent, onions 1kg 9.82 percent, garlic 1kg 8.85 percent, wheat flour bag 20kg 2.37 per cent, potatoes 1kg 2.18 percent, mustard oil (average quality) 1kg 0.95 percent, LPG 11.67 kg cylinder each 0.89 percent, vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib or other superior quality 1kg pouch each 0.68 percent, rice basmati broken (average quality) 1kg 0.49 percent, sugar refined 1kg 0.29 percent, bananas local one dozen 0.28 percent, vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib 2.5kg tin each 0.27 percent, cooking oil Dalda or other similar brand, 5 litre tin each 0.22 percent, maash (washed) 1kg 0.15 percent.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Sensitive Price Index SPI commodity prices Weekly SPI inflation

Comments

200 characters

Weekly SPI decreases 0.69pc

PM celebrates 23pc surge in IT exports

Rs664.62bn out of Rs1.1trn authorised under PSDP

4 GPPs ready switching to take-and-pay mode

Deal inked with IFC to accelerate e-mobility

Dar, SCO SG explore ways to boost ties

Shipping network welcomed: Pakistan, BD also seek air links resumption

World Bank seeks alteration in staff security mode of DHP

Sales tax, federal excise: FBR extends date of filing returns

IHC reserves verdict in fertiliser prices case

Japan to provide $3m to UNHCR to support Afghan refugees

Read more stories