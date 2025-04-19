Weekly SPI decreases 0.69pc

ISLAMABAD: The SPI for the current week ended on April 17, 2025 decreased by 0.69percent.

Major decrease is observed in the prices of tomatoes (22.77 percent), chicken (11.05 percent), onions (9.82 percent), garlic (8.85 percent), wheat flour (2.37 percent), potatoes (2.18 percent), mustard oil (0.95 percent), LPG (0.89 percent) and vegetable ghee 1kg (0.68 percent), says Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The year-on-year trend depicts a decrease of 2.72 percent, onions (73.63 percent), tomatoes (52.75 percent), wheat flour (30.14 percent), garlic (28.94 percent), potatoes (20.92 percent), chilli powder (18.94 percent), tea Lipton (16.98 percent), chicken (15.17 percent), petrol (13.24 percent), electricity charges for Q1 (12.66 percent) and diesel (10.85 percent), while major increase is observed in the prices of ladies sandal (55.62 percent), moong (27.21 percent), powdered milk (24.71 percent), pulse gram (21.00 percent), beef (19.06 percent), sugar (17.14 percent), vegetable ghee 2.5kg (15.75 percent), vegetable ghee 1kg (15.43 percent), cooked daal (13.40 percent), firewood (10.49 percent), shirting (10.28 percent) and lawn printed (10.26 percent).

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 16 (31.37 percent) items increased, 18 (35.29 percent) items decreased and 17 (33.34 percent) items remained stable.

The SPI for the consumption group up to Rs17,732, Rs17,732-Rs22,888, Rs22,889-Rs29,517, Rs29,518-Rs44,175 and above Rs44,175 decreased by 0.80 percent, 0.80 percent, 0.72 percent, 0.73 percent and 0.64 percent respectively.

The items prices of which increased include; lawn printed (2.90 percent), LPG (1.53 percent), bananas (1.45 percent), long cloth (1.23 percent), bread (0.55 percent), cigarettes (0.27 percent), beef (0.25 percent), curd (0.24 percent) and salt powder (0.03 percent).

The items prices of which decreased during the period under review include, tomatoes 1kg 22.77 percent, chicken farm broiler (live) 1kg 11.05 percent, onions 1kg 9.82 percent, garlic 1kg 8.85 percent, wheat flour bag 20kg 2.37 per cent, potatoes 1kg 2.18 percent, mustard oil (average quality) 1kg 0.95 percent, LPG 11.67 kg cylinder each 0.89 percent, vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib or other superior quality 1kg pouch each 0.68 percent, rice basmati broken (average quality) 1kg 0.49 percent, sugar refined 1kg 0.29 percent, bananas local one dozen 0.28 percent, vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib 2.5kg tin each 0.27 percent, cooking oil Dalda or other similar brand, 5 litre tin each 0.22 percent, maash (washed) 1kg 0.15 percent.

