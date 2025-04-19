PESCO issues notices to govt defaulters for dues

PESHAWAR: Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) has initiated a decisive action against government and semi-government departments with long-standing electricity dues.

In a recent move, Chief Executive Officer PESCO, Akhtar Hamid Khan, has directed the operational teams to serve formal notices to all defaulting departments for immediate payment of their outstanding liabilities, according to a statement issued here on Friday.

The defaulters have been warned to clear their dues promptly, failing which strict action will be taken.

The proposed measures include the imposition of heavy fines and disconnection of electricity supply to the concerned departments.

According to list issued by PESCO, major departments to whom notices are issued included WSSP Peshawar Rs 336 million, Government Primary Schools Rs 542 million, Government Higher Secondary School & colleges Rs 157 million, Government Middle School Rs 93 million, Peshawar Development Authority Rs 110 million, Kohat Development Authority Rs 96 million, Health Department Rs 134 million, TMAS Town-1 Peshawar (Street Light) Rs 293 million, WSSC Kohat Rs 170 million, Auqaf Department Rs 40 million, Jail Department Rs 34 million, Environment Department Provincial Secretariat Rs. 3.29 million, Ministry of Railway Rs 31.23 million, National Highway Authority Rs 8.74 million, Income Tax Department Rs 8.73 million, Pakistan Post Office Rs 4.58 million, Sui Northern Rs 1.47 million, Peshawar University Rs 4.60 million.

To expedite the recovery process, PESCO management has also written to the Provincial Finance Department, urging their intervention to facilitate clearance of the dues within seven days.

This step is aimed at ensuring compliance and avoiding service disruptions that may impact public operations.

