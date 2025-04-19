AIRLINK 181.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-1.04%)
BOP 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.8%)
CNERGY 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CPHL 94.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-2.22%)
FCCL 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.28%)
FFL 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.57%)
FLYNG 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.92%)
HUBC 142.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.38%)
HUMNL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.15%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.58%)
KOSM 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
MLCF 65.50 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.44%)
OGDC 213.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.5%)
PACE 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.84%)
PAEL 46.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.13%)
PIAHCLA 18.28 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (6.96%)
PIBTL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.82%)
POWER 12.34 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.82%)
PPL 171.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.43%)
PRL 34.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.61%)
PTC 22.82 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.92%)
SEARL 95.25 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (2.52%)
SSGC 42.32 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (3.65%)
SYM 14.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.63%)
TELE 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
TPLP 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.9%)
TRG 65.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.73%)
WAVESAPP 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.07%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
BR100 12,588 Increased By 72.3 (0.58%)
BR30 37,879 Decreased By -72.9 (-0.19%)
KSE100 117,316 Increased By 414.5 (0.35%)
KSE30 36,116 Increased By 183.7 (0.51%)
Apr 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-04-19

China stocks end week higher; HK market shut for holidays

Reuters Published 19 Apr, 2025 05:45am

SHANGHAI: China stocks closed flat on Friday, but ended the week slightly up, as the market took a breather after US President Donald Trump signalled a possible end to the tit-for-tat tariff hikes between the world’s two largest economies.

China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index ended flat, while the Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.1%, snapping an eight-session winning streak. For the week, the CSI300 Index gained 0.6%.

The CSI300 Index has dropped 3% since April 2, when Trump announced reciprocal tariffs that upended global stock markets, as state-backed investors stepped in to support markets and local bourses set daily restrictions on net share sales.

The Hong Kong market is closed for local holidays and will resume trading next Tuesday. For the short week, the Hang Seng Index rose 2.3%.

Consumer staple shares declined 1%, dragging performance onshore, while financial shares rose 0.7%.

The BSE 50 Index, a gauge for start-ups listed in Beijing, climbed nearly 2%.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said on Thursday that China is a very important market for the AI chip major after the US imposed a ban on sales of its H20 artificial intelligence chips to the country.

The CSI All Share Semiconductor Index dropped 1.1%.

China is widely expected to leave its benchmark lending rates unchanged at the monthly fixing on Monday, a Reuters survey showed.

Meanwhile, investors are awaiting a press conference on Monday, when regulators are expected to outline their plan for “expanding opening-up of the service sector”.

Donald Trump China stocks CSI300 Index

Comments

200 characters

China stocks end week higher; HK market shut for holidays

PM celebrates 23pc surge in IT exports

Rs664.62bn out of Rs1.1trn authorised under PSDP

4 GPPs ready switching to take-and-pay mode

Deal inked with IFC to accelerate e-mobility

Dar, SCO SG explore ways to boost ties

Shipping network welcomed: Pakistan, BD also seek air links resumption

World Bank seeks alteration in staff security mode of DHP

Sales tax, federal excise: FBR extends date of filing returns

IHC reserves verdict in fertiliser prices case

Japan to provide $3m to UNHCR to support Afghan refugees

Read more stories