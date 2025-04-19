AIRLINK 181.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-1.04%)
Hospital visit: health minister irked by non-payment to ‘outsourced staff’

Published April 19, 2025
LAHORE: Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique visited Government Lady Aitchison Hospital and directed to completely outsourced staff to ensure cleanliness.

The provincial health minister expressed strong anger over non-payment of full salary to the outsourced staff. He also directed the accountant to improve performance for not updating the Universal Health Insurance record. He also directed the pharmacist to get DTL of medicines done on time.

Khawaja Salman Rafique visited different wards and visited the patients and gave feedback on the medical facilities. He directed to auction the unusable equipment. “We are continuously visiting government hospitals and reviewing the situation.”

According to the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, we want to create facilities for patients. HODs have been directed to remain in their departments. Medical facilities are continuing uninterrupted in government hospitals. MSs should create facilities for patients. Queue management system is being fully activated in government hospitals.

Minister Health directed to display lists of medicines in every ward. He directed to make announcements about medicines and other services in emergency ward and OPD.

The Department of Specialized Health Care and Medical Education has posted 80 Senior Registrars Cardiology in various teaching hospitals. The Senior Registrars Cardiology was posted in the light of the recommendations of the Punjab Public Service Commission. A notification has been issued in this regard. All the posted Senior Registrars Cardiology has been directed to join their duties immediately.

Moreover, an important meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Disaster Management was held at the PDMA Head Office under the chairmanship of Provincial Health Minister and Chairman Cabinet Committee on Disaster Management Khawaja Salman Rafique. Additional Chief Secretary Ahmed Raza Sarwar and Relief Commissioner Punjab Nabeel Javed also attended the meeting. DG PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia presented a four-point agenda in the meeting.

In Agenda 1, a briefing was given on six schemes for flood protection and river erosion. The agenda also included the installation of 04 RO water filtration plants in Cholistan. An agreement was approved with the Urban Unit for survey and mapping of populations in river areas. In Phase 1, a detailed survey will be conducted along the Indus River and Hill Torrents. 4 schemes worth Rs 550 million were approved to prevent river erosion.

A briefing was given on the strengthening of the Walewala Dam on the Sutlej River in Kasur district. Approval has been given for the construction and strengthening of a protective dam in Tehsil Karor to prevent river erosion in Layyah.

A scheme has been approved to prevent river erosion of the Chenab River from Bela Sarban to Head Trimo in District Jhang. A model study of the scheme has been directed to prevent erosion of the Chenab River in Tehsil Kot Momin and Qadirabad Block Link Circle. Director General WASA briefed the cabinet committee about the de-silting campaign.

De-silting of all rivers and canals is completed in 3 phases. The cabinet committee has directed WASA officials to complete de-silting before the monsoon season.

DG PDMA briefed the meeting on measures to prevent possible drought and heat wave in Cholistan.

Khawaja Salman Rafique said on this occasion that the cabinet committee has approved the installation of 4 water filtration plants in Cholistan. The cabinet committee has directed WASA officials to complete de-silting before the monsoon season. All commissioners and DCs should monitor the de-silting process. Citizens are provided with advance alerts and awareness about the weather situation.

