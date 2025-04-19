AIRLINK 181.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-1.04%)
Commuters protest against removal of Jungshahi railway stop

Mohammad Bilal Tahir Published 19 Apr, 2025 05:45am

KARACHI: The Pakistan Railways’ abrupt decision to remove the Ghaus Bahauddin Zikria Express stop at Jungshahi Railway Station has triggered widespread anger in Thatta and Sujawal districts.

Local residents, civil society members, traders, and activists have condemned the move, calling it unjust and damaging to the region’s connectivity. For years, Jungshahi Station has served as a crucial link for South Sindh, connecting commuters to cities like Multan.

The cancellation of the train stop has drawn sharp criticism, with locals blaming the absence of a reservation quota and ticketing facility at the station. They argue this led to a misleading impression of low passenger traffic, resulting in the stop’s removal.

Residents now face the added burden of travelling to Karachi or Hyderabad to buy tickets, which they say unfairly, undermines the station’s viability.

In protest, citizens have submitted formal appeals to Federal Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi, CEO Pakistan Railways Amir Baloch, and Karachi Divisional Superintendent Nasir Khalili. They are demanding the immediate restoration of the stop, along with the allocation of a reservation quota and inclusion of the station in online and offline booking systems.

Community leaders have also urged the preservation and upgrade of Jungshahi Railway Station as a heritage site, stressing the need for transport decisions that reflect the needs of the population.

Locals vow to continue their protests until the stop is reinstated and the station regain its role as a vital express train hub.

