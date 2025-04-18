AIRLINK 183.77 Increased By ▲ 6.32 (3.56%)
Pakistan Print 2025-04-18

Dar to visit Kabul to end prolonged deadlock

Naveed Siddiqui Published 18 Apr, 2025 05:52am

ISLAMABAD: In a significant diplomatic breakthrough, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has announced his decision to visit Kabul, aiming at ending prolonged deadlock with the Taliban-led Afghan regime.

The deputy prime minister has made the announcement during the media briefing on Thursday at the Foreign Office with the Hungary’s foreign minister.

“I will visit Afghanistan soon- it’s a matter of days-to break the stalemate,” he remarked, while highlighting the situation in Afghanistan and Pakistan’s ongoing counter-terrorism efforts.

Sources said that this would be first high-level engagement by top Pakistani official since PML-Nawaz-led coalition government took over office over a year ago.

In the last PDM-led government, the then State Minister for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar visited Kabul in November 2022 and held high level discussions with Taliban administration. Although the dates for Dar’s visit have yet to be finalised, it is being viewed with high hopes and expectations.

Sources revealed that DPM will vociferously take up Islamabad’s serious concerns of Afghan soil being used against Pakistan for terrorism. It is hoped that important agreements and MoUs are expected to be signed, which was agreed upon during Pakistan’s Special Envoy Ambassador Sadiq’s recent visit to Kabul. Ambassador Sadiq concluded his two-day visit to Afghanistan on Wednesday.

After a 15-month pause, the 7th meeting of the Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) convened in Kabul — a vital platform for addressing sensitive and strategic issues. Regular and sustained engagement through such mechanisms is essential to ease tensions, dispel doubts, and strengthen mutual understanding in bilateral ties. SAPM/Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan arrived at Kabul at the head of a delegation to attend the JCC meeting on Wednesday. The JCC meeting was held after a long hiatus. Pakistan’s delegation to the JCC held a constructive and forward-looking meeting with Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in Kabul, Wednesday.

A wide range of bilateral and regional issues were discussed, reflecting our commitment to stronger cooperation and mutual progress. Ambassador Sadiq visited Afghanistan thrice during last five months.

A high-level trade and commerce delegation from Afghanistan also arrived in Islamabad for talks, which shows engagement and melting of ice between the two neighbouring states.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

