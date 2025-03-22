SF Cargo commences operations at Islamabad International Airport

SF Cargo has officially commenced its flight operations at Islamabad International Airport.

The cargo operations, designated as Flight 03-233/234, are being conducted using a Boeing 757-200 aircraft on the Urumqi-Islamabad-Urumqi (URC-ISB-URC) route. Each flight carries approximately 22,775 kg of cargo, contributing significantly to Pakistan’s air freight sector, Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) said in a statement.

Currently, SF Cargo operates twice weekly on Tuesdays and Fridays, with an estimated arrival time of 11:30 AM at IIAP. The carrier has plans to expand its operations to four weekly flights (Tuesday through Friday) in the near future.

This development is expected to generate substantial revenue growth through cargo throughput charges. Additionally, it may open new export channels to Urumqi, offering local exporters enhanced access to the Chinese market.