Brazilian Corinthians sack Argentine coach Ramon Diaz

Brazilian club Corinthians have sacked Argentine coach Ramon Diaz after a dismal season in which they have taken just four points from four Brasileirao games, the club announced on Thursday.

Diaz guided the club to the Paulista Championship title at the end of March but they have had a sluggish start to the Brazilian top flight, most recently losing 2-0 to Fluminense on Wednesday.

Their poor performance in the Copa Sudamericana also contributed to the coach’s dismissal.

“Sport Club Corinthians Paulista has announced the departure of Ramon Diaz from his position as team coach. The board of directors would like to thank the coach for his services to the club and wish him every success in his future career,” the club said in a statement.

The 65-year-old coach, who joined Corinthians in July last year, helped the team to avoid relegation and win the Paulista 2025 championship in his first season in charge.

Orlando Ribeiro, Corinthians’ U-20 coach, will lead the first team’s training session on Friday, and the club said they had not contacted any other coaches.