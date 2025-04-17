Van Dijk signs new Liverpool contract

LIVERPOOL: Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk on Thursday committed his future to the Premier League club, signing a new two-year contract.

The Dutch defender follows Mohamed Salah in ending months of speculation by extending his stay at Anfield, with fans preparing to celebrate winning the Premier League title.

“I’m very happy, very proud,” said Van Dijk who, like Salah, would have been out of contract at the end of the season.

“There are so many emotions obviously that go through my head right now speaking about it.

“It’s a proud feeling, it’s a feeling of joy. It’s just incredible. The journey I’ve had so far in my career, to be able to extend it with another two years at this club is amazing and I’m so happy.”

Van Dijk, who has made 314 appearances for Liverpool, said last month that he had “no idea” if he would remain at Anfield but on Sunday hinted that he was set to carry on.

The imposing centre-back, 33, had been linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain but said his heart had been set on staying at Liverpool.

“It was always Liverpool,” he said. “That was the case. It was always in my head, it was always the plan and it was always Liverpool.

“There wasn’t any doubt in my head that this is the place to be for me and my family. I’m one of Liverpool. Someone called me the other day an adopted Scouser – I’m really proud to hear these things, it gives me a great feeling.”

Van Dijk, who arrived from Southampton in January 2018, has been instrumental in Liverpool’s rise back to the top of the English and European game.

He won the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, two League Cups, the UEFA Super Cup and the Club World Cup under former manager Jurgen Klopp.

With new deals confirmed for Salah and Van Dijk, the future of England defender Trent Alexander-Arnold remains unresolved.

Alexander-Arnold, who returned to Liverpool training on Wednesday after a month out because of injury, is out of contract at the end of the season and has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid.

Liverpool, in Arne Slot’s first season in charge, are on the brink of winning a record-equalling 20th English top-flight title.

The Reds are 13 points clear of Arsenal with just six games remaining and could wrap up the title this weekend if the Gunners lose.