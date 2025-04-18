Stocks rebound on C/A surplus

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a sharp rebound on Thursday, driven by renewed investor confidence following the record current account surplus for March 2025.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index gained 881.03 points, or 0.76 percent, closing at 116,901.13 points on Thursday compared to 116,020.11 points on Wednesday. The index touched an intraday high level of 117,216.03 points and low level of 115,818.07points.

The daily volume at the ready counter slightly decreased to 408 million shares as against 482 million shares in the previous session. Similarly, the total traded value on the ready counter fell to Rs32.12 billion to Rs 38.5 billion.

The market capitalization surged by Rs 100 billion to Rs 14.293 trillion. Out of 455 active scrips, 212 closed in positive and 172 in negative while the value of 61 stocks remained unchanged.

On Thursday, BRIndex100 opened at 12,384.08 points and finally closed at 12,516.12 points, which was 132.04 points or 1.07 percent higher than previous close. Total volume at BRIndex100 was 344.111 million. BRIndex30 also increased by 477.47 points or 1.27 percent to settle at 37,952.31 points with a total volume of 208.270 million shares.

Analysts said that stocks showed sharp recovery amid $1.195bn record current account surplus in Mar’25 and Kuwait extended oil credit facility to ease rupee instability and attract foreign inflows. Fitch Ratings upgrade of Default Rating and stable outlook, surging Asian equities and crude oil prices, upbeat economic data on remittances, inflation played a catalyst role in bullish close, they added.

Maple Leaf was the volume leader with 28 million shares and closed at Rs 64.57 followed by B.O. Punjab closed at Rs 11.26 with 23.3 million shares. Cnergyico PK ranked third with share trading of 18 million shares and it closed at Rs 8.53.

PIA Holding Company LimitedB and Sazgar Engineering Works Limited were the top gainers increasing by Rs 175.36 and Rs 62.44 respectively to close at Rs 1,928.97 and Rs 1,232.22, while Hoechst Pakistan Limited and Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited were the top losers declining by Rs 153.86 and Rs 56.65 respectively to close at Rs 3,041.09 and Rs 22,911.3.

Analysts at Topline said that the Pakistan Stock Exchange concluded the session on a bullish note, with the KSE-100 Index advancing by 0.76 percent. Investor sentiment was buoyed by record-high remittances, which contributed to a historic current account surplus in March 2025. The surplus for the first nine months of FY25 reached US$1.9 billion.

Additionally, the rally in cement stocks was fueled by a Rs 25 per bag increase in cement prices, further supporting the market’s upward momentum. Index performance was largely driven by heavyweight stocks including UBL, PSO, NBP, MARI, and MLCF, which collectively contributed 515 points, underscoring their pivotal role in sustaining market momentum.

The BR Automobile Assembler Index closed at 22,257.45 points, registering a net gain of 184.33 points or 0.84 percent, with a total turnover of 4.49 million shares. The BR Cement Index ended the session at 14,290.97 points, up by 225.84 points or 1.61 percent, supported by strong investor interest, as reflected in a robust turnover of 55.97 million shares.

The BR Commercial Banks Index recorded a positive change of 386.32 points or 1.19 percent, closing at 32,757.46 points, with 68.87 million shares traded, the highest among all sectors. The BR Power Generation and Distribution Index rose by 174.94 points or 0.88 percent to settle at 20,091.34 points, with a turnover of 17.82 million shares.

The BR Oil and Gas Index advanced by 162.36 points or 1.39 percent to close at 11,863.41 points, with a total volume of 46.58 million shares. Lastly, the BR Technology & Communication Index closed at 4,842.54 points, up 41.96 points or 0.87 percent, with 36.80 million shares traded.

