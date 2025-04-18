SC appoints Zakria Ali as additional registrar (Admn)

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan has appointed Syed Zakria Ali Shah as additional registrar (Admn), an officer of Civil Services of Pakistan.

Zakria brings with him an exceptional portfolio of over three decades of public service experience across diverse sectors, including energy, infrastructure, economic development, foreign trade, and public administration.

Zakria has served at senior leadership positions in multiple federal ministries and departments.

His recent assignments include serving as additional secretary at the Ministry of Energy (Power Division), senior joint secretary at the Ministry of National Food Security and Research, and joint secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum.

He has also held the role of chief executive officer of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority, where he played a pivotal role in the planning and execution of strategic initiatives under the CPEC framework. He also remained MD of Inter-State Gas System (ISGS), MD of Pakistan Tobacco Board (PTB) and CEO of Integrated System and Market Operator (ISMO).

Zakria’s career demonstrates deep command of public procurement, financial and secretariat regulations, and the management of large multidisciplinary teams for infrastructure, community development and donor funded programmes.

As Additional Registrar (Admn) he will head the Court’s administrative wing, overseeing human resources, budgeting and audit, procurement, logistics and security—key functions underpinning the Supreme Court’s ongoing drive to modernise operations and improve service delivery for litigants nationwide.

