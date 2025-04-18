AIRLINK 183.77 Increased By ▲ 6.32 (3.56%)
BOP 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.35%)
CNERGY 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
CPHL 96.44 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.21%)
FCCL 46.17 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (2.65%)
FFL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.01%)
FLYNG 28.36 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.61%)
HUBC 143.44 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.1%)
HUMNL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
KOSM 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.7%)
MLCF 64.57 Increased By ▲ 3.81 (6.27%)
OGDC 214.08 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (1.12%)
PACE 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.65%)
PAEL 47.02 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.14%)
PIAHCLA 17.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.51%)
PIBTL 10.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.57%)
POWER 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.36%)
PPL 171.74 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (1.21%)
PRL 34.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PTC 22.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.02%)
SEARL 92.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.17%)
SSGC 40.83 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.67%)
SYM 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
TELE 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
TPLP 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TRG 66.65 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.05%)
WAVESAPP 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.84%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,516 Increased By 159.7 (1.29%)
BR30 37,952 Increased By 532.7 (1.42%)
KSE100 116,901 Increased By 881 (0.76%)
KSE30 35,933 Increased By 326.2 (0.92%)
Apr 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-04-18

SC appoints Zakria Ali as additional registrar (Admn)

Terence J Sigamony Published 18 Apr, 2025 05:52am

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan has appointed Syed Zakria Ali Shah as additional registrar (Admn), an officer of Civil Services of Pakistan.

Zakria brings with him an exceptional portfolio of over three decades of public service experience across diverse sectors, including energy, infrastructure, economic development, foreign trade, and public administration.

Zakria has served at senior leadership positions in multiple federal ministries and departments.

His recent assignments include serving as additional secretary at the Ministry of Energy (Power Division), senior joint secretary at the Ministry of National Food Security and Research, and joint secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum.

He has also held the role of chief executive officer of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority, where he played a pivotal role in the planning and execution of strategic initiatives under the CPEC framework. He also remained MD of Inter-State Gas System (ISGS), MD of Pakistan Tobacco Board (PTB) and CEO of Integrated System and Market Operator (ISMO).

Zakria’s career demonstrates deep command of public procurement, financial and secretariat regulations, and the management of large multidisciplinary teams for infrastructure, community development and donor funded programmes.

As Additional Registrar (Admn) he will head the Court’s administrative wing, overseeing human resources, budgeting and audit, procurement, logistics and security—key functions underpinning the Supreme Court’s ongoing drive to modernise operations and improve service delivery for litigants nationwide.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Supreme Court SC Syed Zakria Ali Shah additional registrar (Admn)

Comments

200 characters

SC appoints Zakria Ali as additional registrar (Admn)

Jul-Mar FDI up 14pc to $1.644bn YoY

KE claims it has no contribution to circular debt

Nepra reserves verdict on KE’s Rs76.034bn write-off plea

PM, Hungarian FM discuss trade, investment

Hungary backs extension of GSP+ status beyond 2027

Balochistan’s share in NFC Award doubled: PM

Pakistan, BD resume FOC talks after 15 years

PIDE Conference: Dar advocates NFC Award revisit

Insurance industry: CCP asks FBR to remove ST anomalies

Anti-transfer petitions: Judges will accept SC ruling

Read more stories