TDAP hosts ‘Pakistan Pavilion’ at MEE event in Dubai

Recorder Report Published April 18, 2025 Updated April 18, 2025 07:46am

KARACHI: The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) hosted a Pakistan Pavilion at the Middle East Energy (MEE) event in Dubai.

This pavilion showcased seven innovative Pakistani companies, particularly focusing on smart energy, renewables, and power infrastructure. The inauguration was attended by the Pakistani Ambassador to the UAE, along with other dignitaries and exhibitors.

The event held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from April 7-9, aimed to position Pakistan as a rising player in the global energy market.

Pakistan Cables, the largest exporter of wires and cables, from Pakistan returned again this year to showcase wide range of world class quality solutions for wires and cables.

The company’s footprint has grown globally with exporting to over 40 markets which is a testament of its reliable product performance and quality. During the Middle East energy, focus remained on promoting solutions that are reliant, adhere to international standards, sustainable and contribute towards reduction in emissions. Pakistan is actively promoting private sector participation in clean energy, aiming to significantly increase renewable energy’s share in the national energy mix.

Pakistan Cables is the pioneer in introducing sustainable solutions at home and promoting the same internationally to create demand for locally manufactured products in a globally competitive industry.

