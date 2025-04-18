Sir Anwar Pervez’s & Bestway Group’s achievements celebrated

ISLAMABAD: Lord Zameer Choudrey CBE SI Pk hosted a dignified and emotional tribute dinner at a local hotel in Islamabad, in honour of the Founder and Chairman Emeritus of Bestway Group, Sir Anwar Pervez OBE HPk, celebrating his remarkable life, values and achievements.

The event was graced by the presence of Jane Marriott, the British High Commissioner and Lord Wajid Khan of Burnley, a UK minister. The two UK government representatives highlighted the unparalleled business success he has achieved in the UK as well as the invaluable contribution made by Sir Anwar and Bestway Group in forging strong bilateral relations between Pakistan and the UK.

Also present on the occasion were Dr Maleeha Lodhi, former Ambassador of Pakistan to the UN, US and UK and Dr Ishrat Hussain, renowned economist and former Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan, who shared personal reflections and paid rich tributes to Sir Anwar’s and lauded his efforts in the UK as well as the business and charitable contributions he has made in Pakistan through Bestway Group.

The exclusive gathering was attended by Governor State Bank, Jameel Ahmad, amongst other senior dignitaries and prominent members of the business community, government representatives and civil society leaders to pay tribute to a legacy that continues to inspire across generations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025