AIRLINK 183.77 Increased By ▲ 6.32 (3.56%)
BOP 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.35%)
CNERGY 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
CPHL 96.44 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.21%)
FCCL 46.17 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (2.65%)
FFL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.01%)
FLYNG 28.36 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.61%)
HUBC 143.44 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.1%)
HUMNL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
KOSM 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.7%)
MLCF 64.57 Increased By ▲ 3.81 (6.27%)
OGDC 214.08 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (1.12%)
PACE 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.65%)
PAEL 47.02 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.14%)
PIAHCLA 17.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.51%)
PIBTL 10.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.57%)
POWER 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.36%)
PPL 171.74 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (1.21%)
PRL 34.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PTC 22.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.02%)
SEARL 92.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.17%)
SSGC 40.83 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.67%)
SYM 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
TELE 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
TPLP 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TRG 66.65 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.05%)
WAVESAPP 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.84%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,516 Increased By 159.7 (1.29%)
BR30 37,952 Increased By 532.7 (1.42%)
KSE100 116,901 Increased By 881 (0.76%)
KSE30 35,933 Increased By 326.2 (0.92%)
Apr 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-04-18

Bank Alfalah announces Rs7.04bn PAT for Q1 2025

Recorder Report Published 18 Apr, 2025 05:52am

KARACHI: Bank Alfalah Limited (BAFL) reported a profit after tax of Rs 7.04 billion, translating into an Earning Per Share (EPS) of Rs 4.46.

The Board of Directors of BAFL, in its meeting held on April 17, 2025, approved the Bank’s financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The Board of Directors also declared an interim cash dividend of PKR 2.5 per share (25%) (Same Period Last Year (SPLY): Rs 2.00 per share (20 percent).

The growth in average current deposits along with balance sheet positioning supported the Bank in restricting spread compression despite a significant 1,000 bps reduction in policy rate from SPLY. Consequently, the Bank was able to grow net interest income by 6% YoY. Revenue growth was further supported by higher non-markup/interest income, which grew by 13% YoY, absorbing the impacts of pressure on fee lines due to market dynamics of certain products. Operating expenses growth is a factor of network expansion, staff compensation as well as higher spending on remittances related marketing.

The Bank’s deposits closed at PKR 2.019 trillion as at March 31, 2025, as the Bank realigned its book to rationalize the cost of deposits and focus on growth in average zero-cost Current Account (CA) deposits, as evidenced by a significant improvement in CA mix. Gross advances declined to PKR 0.927 trillion as at March 31, 2025 from December 2024, with maturity of short-term loans outstanding at year-end.

The Bank exercises strong capital management with a Capital Adequacy Ratio of 17.64% as at March 31, 2025, which is well above the minimum regulatory requirement.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

bank alfalah

Comments

200 characters

Bank Alfalah announces Rs7.04bn PAT for Q1 2025

Jul-Mar FDI up 14pc to $1.644bn YoY

KE claims it has no contribution to circular debt

Nepra reserves verdict on KE’s Rs76.034bn write-off plea

PM, Hungarian FM discuss trade, investment

Hungary backs extension of GSP+ status beyond 2027

Balochistan’s share in NFC Award doubled: PM

Pakistan, BD resume FOC talks after 15 years

PIDE Conference: Dar advocates NFC Award revisit

Insurance industry: CCP asks FBR to remove ST anomalies

Anti-transfer petitions: Judges will accept SC ruling

Read more stories