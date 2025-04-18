Bank Alfalah announces Rs7.04bn PAT for Q1 2025

KARACHI: Bank Alfalah Limited (BAFL) reported a profit after tax of Rs 7.04 billion, translating into an Earning Per Share (EPS) of Rs 4.46.

The Board of Directors of BAFL, in its meeting held on April 17, 2025, approved the Bank’s financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The Board of Directors also declared an interim cash dividend of PKR 2.5 per share (25%) (Same Period Last Year (SPLY): Rs 2.00 per share (20 percent).

The growth in average current deposits along with balance sheet positioning supported the Bank in restricting spread compression despite a significant 1,000 bps reduction in policy rate from SPLY. Consequently, the Bank was able to grow net interest income by 6% YoY. Revenue growth was further supported by higher non-markup/interest income, which grew by 13% YoY, absorbing the impacts of pressure on fee lines due to market dynamics of certain products. Operating expenses growth is a factor of network expansion, staff compensation as well as higher spending on remittances related marketing.

The Bank’s deposits closed at PKR 2.019 trillion as at March 31, 2025, as the Bank realigned its book to rationalize the cost of deposits and focus on growth in average zero-cost Current Account (CA) deposits, as evidenced by a significant improvement in CA mix. Gross advances declined to PKR 0.927 trillion as at March 31, 2025 from December 2024, with maturity of short-term loans outstanding at year-end.

The Bank exercises strong capital management with a Capital Adequacy Ratio of 17.64% as at March 31, 2025, which is well above the minimum regulatory requirement.

