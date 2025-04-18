AIRLINK 183.77 Increased By ▲ 6.32 (3.56%)
BOP 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.35%)
CNERGY 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
CPHL 96.44 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.21%)
FCCL 46.17 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (2.65%)
FFL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.01%)
FLYNG 28.36 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.61%)
HUBC 143.44 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.1%)
HUMNL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
KOSM 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.7%)
MLCF 64.57 Increased By ▲ 3.81 (6.27%)
OGDC 214.08 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (1.12%)
PACE 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.65%)
PAEL 47.02 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.14%)
PIAHCLA 17.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.51%)
PIBTL 10.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.57%)
POWER 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.36%)
PPL 171.74 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (1.21%)
PRL 34.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PTC 22.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.02%)
SEARL 92.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.17%)
SSGC 40.83 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.67%)
SYM 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
TELE 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
TPLP 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TRG 66.65 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.05%)
WAVESAPP 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.84%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,516 Increased By 159.7 (1.29%)
BR30 37,952 Increased By 532.7 (1.42%)
KSE100 116,901 Increased By 881 (0.76%)
KSE30 35,933 Increased By 326.2 (0.92%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-04-18

Asian currencies: Thai baht hang around 6-month highs

Reuters Published 18 Apr, 2025 05:52am

BENGALURU: Emerging Asian equities ticked higher on Thursday as investors assessed trade negotiations between the US and Japan although concerns over the economic impact of US trade policies kept sentiment in check.

The MSCI index of emerging Asian equities climbed as much as 0.8% following an over 1% drop on Wednesday, while a gauge of ASEAN stocks advanced for a seventh straight session to a two-week high.

South Korea’s KOSPI index rose as much as 1% as the central bank held its interest rate steady, as widely expected, and signalled a rate cut in May.

Taiwan stocks shed 0.7%, dragged by top contract chipmaker TSMC, which fell 1% despite forecasting robust growth in 2025 and reporting an estimate-beating quarterly profit.

Stocks in Asia consolidated at the start of the week but tumbled on Wednesday after the US unveiled curbs on some Nvidia chip exports to China, amplifying trade tensions between the world’s two biggest economies.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s warning on the risks of a growth downturn and a rise in inflation sent Wall Street indexes spiralling overnight.

Traders are keenly watching the outcome of US-Japan trade talks, though the direction of discussions with China remains the biggest overhang.

In Southeast Asia, Singapore stocks jumped 1.6% to a nine-session high. The city-state’s banks were the top gainers in the benchmark, alongside Singapore Telecommunications (SingTel) and ST Engineering which gained around 2%.

Benchmark gauges in Indonesia and Malaysia gained 0.5%, while Thailand’s key equities gauge was slightly down.

Thai baht

